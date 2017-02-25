Among the many off-season milestones (Winter Meetings, Pitchers & Catchers, etc), Opening Day for the Spring exhibition season isn’t considered a big one, but for those following the team to Arizona, it is a big marker as there is finally some live action baseball to watch, even if it doesn’t count for anything.

For those who have come to Goodyear, Arizona, there are a couple new additions to look forward to beyond Edwin Encarnacion and Boone Logan. As you may already know if you follow the Goodyear Ballpark Facebook account (and why wouldn’t you be?) you may have noticed a brand new bar in right field. Much like the Corner at Progressive Field, Goodyear Ballpark has completely redone the right field pavilion with new furniture, a new and much improved bar and 12 TVs. In addition, the bottom half of the scoreboard has been replaced to make things a little more clear for those who have spent a little too much time at the bar.

For those still in Cleveland, this is just the next step in getting to real Major League games in April. This is also a little different than most Spring seasons as the World Baseball Classic forced an early start to the season. Because the WBC will consume much of the Spring for many Indians players, including Carlos Santana, Andrew Miller and Francisco Lindor, this first week of play takes on a little extra importance.

As always, the primary goal of a team in Spring Training is to get ready for the season and to stay healthy. The WBC complicates both sides of this, although it will also allow the Indians to get a more extended look at some players for the few remaining undecided roster spots.

For Spring, it will be one of just three games the Indians play against the team they share Goodyear Ballpark with, the Cincinnati Reds, a far cry from their normal slate which has generally featured three straight games against the team from North Kentucky to start the season. This may end up being a positive as they get three games against the Cubs instead of the normal two, providing ample chance for pre-season revenge. Ryan Merritt will get the start in the opener, his first start of any kind since his impressive appearance in the clinching game of the ALCS against Toronto.

In the end, it’s just another off-season milestone to get through and essentially the last big one before Opening Day in Texas. Let’s just hope everyone gets through it healthy and ready to play.