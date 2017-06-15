Cleveland -12

Short and Sweet:



Wow! The Indians salvage the finale of a three game series against the Dodgers by winning big. The bats woke up by recording 15 hits and 12 runs. Pinch-hitter Lonnie Chisenhall connected for a three-run homer and have five RBI. His 415-foot drive in the fifth inning on the second pitch from Ross Stripling opened up a four-run lead for Josh Tomlin, who struggled after being staked to a 5-0 lead.

Tito didn’t have second baseman Jason Kipnis (Stiff neck) or Michael Brantley who was with his wife, who was expecting their fourth child.

Tribe Top Three:



3. Jose Ramirez. He hit third in today’s lineup and answered the call. He had 3 hits, 2 RBI and scored 2 runs.

2. EE. His hot bat continues to shine he added a solo home-run along with 3 hits

1. Is there any doubt that it should be Lonnie? He came off the bench to collect 5 RBI’s along with a 3-run homerun in only 2 AB’s!

Honorable Mention:



Bradley Zimmer continues to hold his own as a rookie, adding an RBI.

Tribe Time Tomorrow:



The Indians travel to the Twin Cities for a vital 4 game series against the Twins. They will participate in a double-header on Saturday, one being a makeup game from April 19th.