AAA Columbus (20-27, – 6 GB, 3rd place International League West – 2-4 this week)

by Justin Lada



After dropping two games of a double header to start the week, the Clippers rebounded to still win two games but dropped two other rough ones. One was a win over Scranton (Yankees) which included a visit from former prospect Clint Frazier. He had three hits, two homers and three RBI vs. his former farm team.

Yandy Diaz had a rough week collecting just two hits and three walks. After not playing since the 23rd, Nellie Rodriguez hit what proved to be a game wining grand slam in a win Saturday but is still hitting in the .100 range.

Giovanny Urshela extended his hitting streak to five games with a hit Saturday and has eight hits during the streak. It’s worth noting that Urshela, normally a high (weak) contact free swinger has 14 walks this year to date. His career high is 36, which is a good sign for whatever it’s worth.

The Clippers didn’t get one quality start from their rotation this week but Ryan Merritt allowed just two runs in five innings in Saturday’s win. Adam Plutko allowed three runs in five innings in the other win but his ERA is still over 6.00 for the season. Kyle Crockett worked two scoreless innings and briefly got a call back to Cleveland. He hasn’t allowed since the 19th.

The Clippers finish a home stand with Norfolk on Sunday and Memorial Day.

AA Akron

by Gavin Potter



For the first time in three weeks, the RubberDucks played a full slate of games, and Akron had arguably their best week to date, going 5-2 against Hartford, Altoona, and Bowie.

After returning from the 7-day disabled list (groin strain), Francisco Mejia has been on an absolute tear, going 12-24, with two home runs and two doubles. At just 21, Mejia’s dominance of AA pitching has been very impressive, and at this point, his receiving/framing skills are the only thing that will keep him for Cleveland in the immediate future.

One of Akron’s newest faces, Leandro Linares, has impressed since he was promoted last week. Originally signed as a starter out of Cuba for $950,000, Linares has been converted to a relief pitcher, and has now pitched 5.1 scoreless innings in Akron, with 6 strikeouts, and only 3 hits and 1 walk. Due to production like that, Linares is one of Cleveland’s better relief options.

Akron will continue their holiday-weekend homestand against Bowie, then head to Altoona on Tuesday, before returning home to face Reading next weekend.

Advanced-A Lynchburg ( 26-20, 2.0 GB – 2nd place in the Carolina League Northern, 5-2 this week)

by Caitlin Boron



Over their last five home games, Lynchburg has hit three walk-offs. One of those walk-offs came on Friday night, against the division leader. The Hillcats scored first, putting two on the board out of the gate, and quickly Salem answered back to take the 2-run lead. In the sixth, Lynchburg tied the score with an RBI single from Andrew Calica to score catcher Sicnarf Loopstok, and OF Connor Marabell scored on a sac fly from SS Willi Castro. Finally in the ninth, with two on and no outs, Loopstok hits a sac bunt, and due to a throwing error by the pitcher Adam Lau, 2B Sam Haggerty scored the winning run. Relief pitcher Dominic DeMasi got the win, his first of the season. He pitched three scoreless innings, gave up four hits and struck out two.

The Thrillcats have made some solid ground on the first place Salem Red Sox this week (2.0 games back), winning the first two games in a 4-game series. For the week as a whole, they went 5-2 with a postponement and a doubleheader. The postponed game against Wilmington is scheduled for mid-June.

In the coming week, Lynchburg will finish off their 4-game series against Salem, which at the end could put the teams in a tie for first. No baseball on Tuesday, before heading out to Potomac for another 4-gamer.

Low-A Lake County (16-30, – 16 GB Midwest League East – 0-4 this week)

by Justin Lada



Praying for rain worked twice this week amid a six game losing streak for the Captains. They had previously won three in a row but haven’t won since the 18th. They did hold a 3-1 lead against Lansing on Thursday but usually reliable Dalbert Siri allowed two runs in the ninth and one in the 10th (one earned, two unearned) to blow the game. For the week, Siri allowed the one unearned run but walked four and struck out two in 2 1/3 innings.

Ryder Ryan threw two scoreless innings with three strikeouts. Normally reliable Ben Krauth allowed three runs in three innings. Henry Martinez worked one scoreless innings this week and Michael Letkewicz only threw 1/3 of an inning this week.

Other than the Captains bullpen, Aaron Civale had a rough start allowing nine runs in 3 1/3. Brady Aiken had an encouraging start allowing just two runs in 4 1/3 and only walking two.

Offensively, Trenton Brooks had four hits in the first two games of the week but not much after. SS Luke Wakamatsu has six hits in his last four game along with a pair of walks. 3B Gavin Collins was a assigned to the Captains this week and contributed three hits, a homer and two RBI. OF Mitch Longo was also placed back on the DL with a wrist injury.

The Captains will try to finish up a three game set in Bowling Green with a double header and a game on Memorial Day before returning home Tuesday to host Lansing.