For those wondering why the Indians have been ranked so poorly among Major League farm systems, this list should be an insight. With five active minor league teams going right now, they have just two players at second who have legitimate MLB starter potential. You’ve been forewarned, this is an ugly list.

10. Jhan Rodriguez – 2016 International Free Agent – Extended Spring Training

Other Positions: SS (38 Games), 3B (1 GP)

by Joseph Coblitz

Technically the second worst Indians second baseman as we only considered 11 players (Kevin Bradley came in at #11), so you know this isn’t going to look good. Rodriguez played in the DSL last year and struck out 42 times to just nine walks in 159 at bats. Having seen him extensively during 2017 extended Spring, I can confirm that his defense matches his offense as I’ve seen him make every conceivable error at second base. He’s missed simple flips from second as the short stop attempted to start a double play, easy grounders through his legs and could be tried for attempted murder of Ulysses Cantu for his throws to first. Anything can happen and I’d be happy to eat these words in seven years when he becomes a Gold Glover, but we need to be at least slightly realistic.

9. Miguel Eladio – 2014 International Free Agent – A Lake County

Other Positions: SS (84 GP), 3B (18 GP)

by Joseph Coblitz

There’s no question that Eladio is a superior defender to Rodriguez and after two seasons in the AZL, he improved his bat as well, although he was still behind essentially all of his teammates. After a short trip to Mahoning Valley, he was promoted to Lake County this year. Since then, his defense has suffered to the extreme and his bat has gone back to the level it was when he was 19 in his first season in the US. He has no power, isn’t a proficient base stealer, strikes out far too much and, since the HHH Metrodome is no longer in use, his tendency for hitting balls into the ground isn’t likely to be very useful.

8. Jean Montero – 2015 International Free Agent – DSL Indians

by Justin Lada

The 18 year old from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republican lands on our list of top second base prospects after just one year of playing affiliated ball. While it’s not a deep list, he also played 15 games in the outfield too and posted a .361 OBP and stole 15 bases and a .357 wOBA. Obviously this is purely scouting the stat line, but to see an 18 year old put up a solid OBP, wOBA, swipe some bags and play second as well as outfield isn’t too bad. Worth a rank on this list.

7. Jorma Rodriguez – 2012 International Free Agent – A Lake County

Other Positions: 3B (66 GP), SS (60 GP)

by Joseph Coblitz

Please don’t confuse all the J. Rodriguez’s in the Indians system as they’re all very different. We’ve already covered Jhan and Jason is a catcher with some power. Jorma hit extremely well in the AZL last year, earning him a mid-season promotion to Mahoning Valley and the right to start 2017 in Lake County. There, he has struggled, but he is young enough (21) and solid enough defensively that he could eventually be a utility man in AA.

6. Claudio Bautista – 2011 International Free Agent – A+ Lynchburg

Other Positions: 3B (120 GP), SS (11 GP)

by Gavin Potter

Bautista was viewed as a top-25 prospect in the organization after a 2015 season at Lake County, where he slashed .300/.349/.466. At that point, Fangraphs’ Dan Farnsworth gave a potential ceiling as an MLB starter, saying “Bautista has a strong tool set that lets him contribute in every aspect of the game.” However, Bautista has struggled since. In 70 games at Lynchburg in 2016, he only could manage a 95 wRC+, and in 19 games at AA, put up a pitcher-like .317 OPS.

With a 52 wRC+ so far in this season back at Lynchburg, it is clear Bautista has a ways to go before reaching the majors.

5. Todd Hankins – 2011 Draft, Round 15 – AA Akron

Other Positions: CF (77 GP), 3B (74 GP), RF (72 GP), SS (29 GP), RF (12 GP)

by Gavin Potter

As a prospect, Hankins relies on his versatility. At 26 years-old and in his sixth year of the minor leagues, Hankins only relevance as a prospect due to his ability to play 2B, 3B, SS, and the corner outfield positions. His ceiling in the MLB is as a utility player, but even that seems out of reach, due to his mediocre-at-best offensive numbers. He hasn’t had an above-average season offensively since he was in High-A ball in 2014. Even then, he only posted a 103 wRC+. He’s off to an awful start to 2017, slashing .176/.211/.242 in 26 games.

4. Samad Taylor – 2016 Draft, Round 10 – Ext. ST

by Joseph Coblitz

The first player on the list with any potential to be a future MLB starter, Taylor has been in the system for just a year. At just 17 years old in the AZL last year, he played with great enthusiasm, showing great promise defensively with a little power and great base running offensively. He’s in Arizona right now, but should join the Scrappers once their season starts up despite his young age.

3. Sam Haggerty – 2015 Draft, Round 24 – A+ Lynchburg

Other Positions: SS (14 GP), LF (5 GP)

by Justin Lada

Haggerty, a former 24th round pick, posted a .230/.323/.320 slash line at Low-A Lake County and a 25.9% strikeout rate, has had an interesting year to date. His strikeout rate so far is down a bit (21.1%) and posting a walk rate in the 11% range. He’s carrying a much higher BABIP (.361) but overall has enjoyed a nice, semi-breakout year).He’s still hitting ground balls over 40% of the time and just turned 23 and is in High-A. He was considered a decent hitter in college, but dealt with an injury his draft year. He wasn’t memorable at all at the plate or on the field at Lake County in 2016, but maybe he’s starting to find it with the bat again but either way, it doesn’t take much to make this list and he’s at least hitting to start the year.

2. Mark Mathias – 2015 Draft, Round 3 – AA Akron

Other Positions: 3B (36 GP), SS (20 GP)

by Gavin Potter

Mathias is one of the more underrated prospects in Cleveland’s system. A third round pick in 2015, Mathias isn’t toolsy, but does know how to hit the baseball. In his sophomore year at Cal Poly, he hit .386, and put up a 137 wRC+ in short season in 2015, and followed it up with a 115 wRC+ at High-A ball in 2016. He was promoted to AA to start 2017, but suffered a slight labrum tear in Spring Training this season, and only resumed games a few weeks ago.

Unsurprisingly, he’s struggled following the injury and promotion, slashing .231/.317/.308 in 17 games. That will need to improve if the 22-year-old will make the majors, as his bat is his carrying tool.



1. Tyler Krieger – 2015 Draft, Round 4 – AA Akron

by Justin Lada

The Indians 4th round pick in 2015’s numbers are down overall this year, but he’s reduced his strikeout rate slightly and is still walking about the same. He’s struggled more this year as a right handed hitter (.409 OPS vs. LHP, .837 OPS vs. RHP), which is opposite of his numbers in 2016 at Lake County and in Lynchburg where he was very even across the board. He only has one error so far this year which seems like a good sign for what that’s worth as he struggled to make some reads as he transitioned to second base full time last year in Lake County for the first time. Krieger’s bat will always be his strongest tool but looks to be someone who can hit for a decent average with below average power and some speed. If he can pull his defense to average or a tick above, he’ll be a nice all around player who could be a solid everyday regular in the bigs.