When players come up through little league and high school, the best of the best play up the middle at pitcher, short stop and center field. While not all of those players stay at their original position after being drafted, some do remain in center and they tend to be the fastest and most athletic. If there’s one word that explains every player on the upcoming list, it’s athletic. These players are, in general, extremely fast, young and exciting.

T10. Hosea Nelson – 2016 Draft, 9th Round – Extended Spring Training

Other Positions: RF (11 Games), LF (4 Gm)

by Joseph Coblitz

While he hasn’t played officially as a center fielder, Nelson fits in that mold better than in the corners. A true speed threat, he stole 13 bases in 30 games during his rookie campaign without getting caught with enough power to keep things interesting. However, with talented outfielders at the same level (and even more taken within the same draft), playing time has been hard to find for Nelson. He’ll have to play at a high level to get off the bench first before he can really be considered a real prospect.

T10. Junior Soto – 2013 International Free Agent – Extended ST

Other Positions: RF (39 Gm), LF (18 Gm)

by Joseph Coblitz

Tied in our rankings, but nearly the opposite of Nelson is Soto. He’s played mostly in center, but fits more in a corner outfield spot with an excellent arm, but limited range. He has great real and potential power, but also a giant swing that is just begging for breaking balls. He has all the downside of Will Benson without the ceiling, so there’s little chance of a Major League future for Soto, but he’s fun to watch at the lower levels.

8. Conner Capel – 2016 Draft, 5th Round – A Lake County

Other Positions: RF (12 Gm), LF (5 Gm)

by Joseph Coblitz

There’s a chance that Capel could be the most capable defensive center fielder on this list besides Allen and he’s going to have to be to support his lack of a bat. He’s dominant on the bases as well once he gets there, but will have to work on increasing that rate if he wants to continue to progress through the minors. So far, he’s played regularly in Lake County, although at the corners as Mejia demands the center of attention and he’s hit .189/.283/.321 with a home run and four steals in five tries.

7. Ronny Dominguez – 2015 International Free Agent – Extended ST

Other Positions: RF (1 Gm), LF (1 Gm)

by Joseph Coblitz

The unknown can be exciting and that could be why Dominguez has been ranked a little higher than he possibly should be. He’s already 19, but has only been in the system for one year and his use as a starting center fielder in Extended Spring shows that the Indians could be planning on using him as such in either the AZL or Mahoning Valley this year. If that’s the case, the Indians could value him ahead of other options like Soto and Nelson. He has some speed, but isn’t an adept base stealer and decent range in center, but not a great first step. Of course, this is only based on observations from a handful of extended Spring games, his first in the US, so things could change massively in a short period of time.

6. Todd Isaacs – 2015 Draft, Round 19 – A Lake County

Other Positions: LF (62 Gm), RF (15 Gm)

by Justin Lada

Isaacs has a vibrant, fun personality with a potential skill set to match. Speed is his calling card although right now the biggest issue actually utilizing that speed. He still swings and misses too much and doesn’t work a lot of walks. Defensively, he should be able to man all three outfield posts including center. If he finds a way to make more contact and draw some walks, Indians fans will get to see his outgoing personality in Cleveland someday in at least a fourth outfielder role. He does have some pop as well.

5. Connor Marabell – 2015 Draft, Round 25 – A+ Lynchburg

Other Positions: RF (123 Gm), LF (4 Gm)

by Caitlin Boron

Marabell has had a solid and steady career within the Indians minor league system since being drafted in 2015 in the 25th round. At first it looked like the right fielder has some work to do defensively, leaving me to question if he was better in the outfield or possibly at first? I don’t know if it was just first year nerves or what, but since then he has put my curiosity to shame, proving he is a solid and well rounded out fielder.

He’s not going to turn heads with his speed, or leave fans shocked by his power, but Marabell is an essential part of what every team needs. He’s reliable at the plate and in the field. His 2017 might be off to a slower start, slashing a .200/.226/.200 in eight games played, with plenty of season left to get his numbers back up.

4. Gabriel Mejia – 2013 International Free Agent – A Lake County

Other Positions: 2B (3 Gm)

by Caitlin Boron

Mejia is aggressive on the bases, and has been known to keep the pitchers who face him on their toes. He’s not a power hitter by any means, but his range in the outfield and hot feet out of a batter’s box definitely put him on some watch lists for scouts and fans alike.

I had the pleasure of seeing him in his first Mahoning Valley Scrapper’s game around the end of 2015. His form was raw, but hungry. Out of the box on an infield hit the center fielder took off, tying the throw if not losing by milliseconds. I had been told of his speed prior to that game, and since then have been very pleased with how he has matured this trait for the better.

Mejia is the guy you want on base ahead of your power guys in the order. Over his career he’s stolen 143 bases, only being caught 42 times and carries a career .399 OBP since being signed by the Indians in 2014. At the moment, he has just 3 stolen and has been caught twice (he’s 4th in steals and leads in CS). I imagine he has yet to hit his stride both of the season and of his potential as a ball player, and Tribe fans are in for a fun Lake County Captain’s season when he does.

3. Andrew Calica – 2016 Draft, Round 11 – A+ Lynchburg

Other Positions: LF (35 Gm)

by Caitlin Boron

Andrew Calica has been a focus of mine since being drafted by the Indians (for the second time) in 2016. His defense in the outfield is average, but good for his current level. However, it’s his plate appearances and his bat that steal the show and then some.

Calica has a knack for getting hit by pitches (much like the Indians outfielder Brandon Guyer), having this happen last season 17 times along with 17 walks. This year he has already claimed the lead for walks with 11 in 67 plate appearances and an OBP of .358.

At times his average can dip, currently in the low .200’s, but Calica has proven through every season in Cleveland’s system that he can bring it back up. He has a smooth swing utilizing every part of his body to make the best contact. Calica has a lot to offer the Indians now and in the future if he can continue the track he’s been set on.

2. Greg Allen – 2014 Draft, Round 14 – AA Akron

Other Positions: RF (50 Gm)

by Justin Lada

If Isaacs had Allen’s control of the strike zone, he’d be almost as exciting as Allen. There’s not much to say about Greg Allen that hasn’t already been said. He can consistently draw walks, is a good base stealer and a good defensive center fielder with only route running to continue to improve upon. He should hit enough (though with not much power at the moment) to be a regular there. His bat probably wouldn’t really profile as well in left field if Zimmer was in center, but his defense would be excellent in any outfield position. As long as he continues to make good contact and learn a little more about reading pitchers and when to run, he’s got a big league future and a good one.

1. Bradley Zimmer – 2014 Draft, Round 1 – AAA Columbus

Other Positions:

by Justin Lada

Zimmer started off 2017 looking like the swing changes he made late last season carried over from his good big league spring training and he was going to consistently going to cut down on swinging and missing. His strikeout rate has picked back up recently and he’s taken less walks. He still may be getting comfortable with the swing changes and the league may have gotten used to it and made adjustments, forcing him to make another adjustment back. There shouldn’t be any question that Zimmer can stay in center long term and he’s also extremely adept at stealing and running the bases. Eventually, he’ll get the strikeout thing in check and will hit for enough power, draw enough walks, steal some bases and play good enough CF to make it impossible for him not to play everyday, maybe as soon as 2018.