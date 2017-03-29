The time has come, as it does every year, where I foolishly try to predict who is most likely to make their MLB debut for this season’s iteration of the Cleveland Indians. Unlike most Top Ten lists that concern prospects, this list does not concern itself with ranking all prospects in the organization. Rather, this simply deals with the top prospects who MAY make their MLB debut this season. In short, this means much more Zimmer and Yandy than McKenzie and Mejia (spoiler alert!).

Unlike some years past, the Indians are unlikely to have many players make their MLB debut this season. Teams that plan on competing for a World Series title tend to not have many players for the lower levels see much time with the big league club and this year should be no exception as long as the team is not struck with the injury but. Additionally, many players who will play in AAA Columbus this season have already made their debuts (Merritt, Morimando, Clevinger, Plutko, etc.), so the ones most likely to be called up are unlikely to be virgins (in the MLB sense).

10. Jeremy Lucas

The reasoning behind this pick is twofold. First, Yan Gomes and Roberto Perez are both coming off fairly poor showings last season and they both spent time on the disabled list. As catchers are often injured, it stands to reason that the team’s minor league options may be called on at some point in the year. While the front office has shown an interest is hiring temporary veteran help (Chris Gimenez), rather than calling on youngsters, Lucas played pretty well last year and could earn a taste of big league action should he continue to improve. In 2016, while playing primarily with Akron, Lucas slashed .252/.350/.425 with 12 home runs over 95 games. Not particularly awe-inspiring numbers but not bad either. In a pinch you could see him take the drive up I-71 as he’ll likely begin the year in AAA Columbus.

9. Louis Head

Head has spent parts of three seasons with Akron and has had success in each. It is likely he will wind up in Columbus at some point this season and hopefully success from last year can carry over. Over 67.2 innings Head struck out 61 batters and posted a 2.66 ERA. Relievers are always needed in Tito Francona‘s bullpen and I’m sure this year will be no different.

8. Rob Kaminsky

The hope is that Kaminsky doesn’t have to make his debut until rosters expand in September at the earliest. However, given that Kaminsky is one of the club’s best pitching prospects and is likely to earn a promotion to Columbus at some point in the season, we could see him don the Block C cap if injuries create such a necessity. Kaminsky’s chances are similar to that of Shawn Morimando or Ryan Merritt‘s last season. As fans are aware, injuries and extra-inning marathons can create emergency needs for pitching. Take solace in the fact that Kaminsky posted a 3.28 ERA over 25 AA Akron starts last season.

7. Nellie Rodriguez

The hope has always been that Nellie will not become the next Jesus Aguilar. Unfortunately, I’m not sure they will be treated any differently. Nellie should spend the season in AAA, although whether he begins the season with the Clippers or the Rubberducks is not certain. Regardless, should there come a need for some right-handed pop to play first base, Nellie could be the first call. With 26, 21, and 22 home runs in each of the last three seasons, his power is not in dispute. Whether he can make contact consistently though, that’s another story.

6. Josh Martin

Relief prospects often receive the most cruel treatment by their big league clubs. They are often subject to being called up for just a day or two before being sent down again. With strong showings over the past three seasons, Josh Martin will be at the top of the Indians’ list should they need to call up some relief help. Last season with Columbus, Martin pitched 66 innings while posting a 3.41 ERA. In those 66 innings he struck out 60 batters, so there’s some swing-and-miss to his pitches.

5. Ronny Rodriguez

Conventional wisdom says it’s a smart idea to give a versatile player who can hit well and play all infield positions some playing time if you need such a player to step up and fill in. So while most fans clamor for Erik Gonzalez or Rodriguez to be called upon to be the team’s utility player, Michael Martinez will likely fill that role. However, given the uncertainty at second base until Jason Kipnis returns, it is quite possible that Rodriguez could see some action with Cleveland this year.

See above. Johnson has been a relief stud for the Tribe organization at all levels since being drafted in 2011. He spent all of 2016 in Columbus and pitched tremendously. In 53.1 innings pitched he struck out 57 batters while posting a 2.87 ERA. Johnson has shown he can pitch well against minor league batters, the team will need to see what he can do against big league hitters soon.

3. Greg Allen

If it were up to me, Greg Allen would begin the season in Columbus. This has nothing to do with the fact that I am a Columbus area resident and prefer not to see Robbie Grossman, Joey Butler, and Colin Cowgill trotted out every game… Okay it has everything to do with that. Sue me. Allen could receive a promotion on no other basis besides the fact that he can steal bases. Since 2014 he’s stolen 30, 46, and 45 bases. Jose Ramirez saw similar action for the team in 2013, no reason to believe this couldn’t happen again this year especially with Rajai Davis gone.

2. Yandy Diaz

Arguably the next two are 1(a) and 1(b). Diaz had a great 2016 with Columbus, slashing .325/.399/.461 and he’s had a solid Spring, posting a .389/.500/.556 line. He’s developed into a serviceable utility player capable of playing infield and outfield positions. For him it’s not a matter of “if,” but “when” and hopefully sooner rather than later.

1. Bradley Zimmer

Like Diaz, Zimmer has played great this Spring, reminiscent of Tyler Naquin‘s performance last Spring that ultimately earned him an early look with the big league club. Given the uncertainty that had grown around Zimmer’s ability to cut down strikeouts, it’s reassuring to see him excel in Spring Training even if it means nothing. Zimmer is still seen by many to be the club’s top prospect, if he continues to play well in Columbus it will be hard for the front office to keep him down, particularly if Tyler Naquin and Austin Jackson don’t pan out.