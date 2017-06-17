Posted byon
Ryan (@RThompAK13) gets back to his roots with Stephanie Liscio (@stephaniliscio), and Joe Coblitz (@burningriverbb) o discuss, among other things, the outfield question for the Indians, exit velocity, the increase in home runs in baseball this season (so far), and much more.
topics:
- The Indians Outfield
- Edwin Encarnacion
- Exit Velocity
- Apparent Increase in Home Runs in MLB This Season
send us your feedback!
E-mail: feedback@tribetimenow.com
Facebook: http://facebook.com/tribetimenow
Twitter: http://twitter.com/_tribetimenow
Subscribe: http://fourlights.fm/shows