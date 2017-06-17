Ryan (@RThompAK13) gets back to his roots with Stephanie Liscio (@stephaniliscio), and Joe Coblitz (@burningriverbb) o discuss, among other things, the outfield question for the Indians, exit velocity, the increase in home runs in baseball this season (so far), and much more.

topics:

The Indians Outfield

Edwin Encarnacion

Exit Velocity

Apparent Increase in Home Runs in MLB This Season

