Quantcast
The Sports Daily > Burning River Baseball
Tribe Time Now: The Band is Back Together
Posted by on June 17, 2017

Ryan (@RThompAK13) gets back to his roots with Stephanie Liscio (@stephaniliscio), and Joe Coblitz (@burningriverbb) o discuss, among other things, the outfield question for the Indians, exit velocity, the increase in home runs in baseball this season (so far), and much more.

topics:

  • The Indians Outfield
  • Edwin Encarnacion
  • Exit Velocity
  • Apparent Increase in Home Runs in MLB This Season

 

send us your feedback!

E-mail: feedback@tribetimenow.com
Facebook: http://facebook.com/tribetimenow
Twitter: http://twitter.com/_tribetimenow
Subscribe:  http://fourlights.fm/shows

Partnered Stories