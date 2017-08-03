Posted byon
In this episode of Tribe Time Now, Stephanie Liscio (@stephanieliscio) of It’s Pronounced Lajaway and Jake Altman (@shakeandjake7) of SportsHax join Ryan Thompson (@RThompak13) discuss the MLB Trade Deadline, the curious case of Bryan Shaw, and the tribalism that has emerged in being an Indians fan, especially online.
topics:
- MLB Trade Deadline
- Bryan Shaw
- Indians fan tribalism
links:
- Indians To Reunite With Joe Smith [Stephanie Liscio/It’s Pronounced “Lajaway”]
