Detroit Tigers: 6

Cleveland Indians: 13



Short and Sweet

There’s nothing quite like seeing Justin Verlander to break the Indians out of a near season long offensive slump. The Tigers ace started giving them up in the first with three coming home on a Jose Ramirez home run, then the Indians added two more in the second and another two in the third. At the same time, Corey Kluber had some great movement, but less than perfect command and a few balls left in the middle of the plate allowed the Tigers to come back with four unanswered. The two teams would continue to trade runs, but in the end the Tribe came out on top to split the series at a game a piece.

Milestone Alert: With 4 RBI, Carlos Santana now has 518 in his career, tying him with Kenny Lofton and Victor Martinez for 25th in Indians history.

Tribe Top Three

3. Carlos Santana – DH – 0% of vote

Santana hit a two run home run and knocked in two later with a two out single, but got no love for his three hit game.

2. Lonnie Chisenhall – CF – 4% of vote

After Chisenhall’s 9th inning grand slam last night got the Indians back into the game, his homer today would continue his hot streak. He now has extra base hits in each game this season and is yet to strike out.



1. Jose Ramirez – 2B – 96% of vote

Ramirez predicted pregame that he would get four hits today and he not only did that, but also walked once. His hits were particularly impressive with a three run home run in the first to give the Indians the lead, then another three run home run in the eighth to finish things off.



Honorable Mention

Cody Allen struck out two more in a perfect ninth, although the game was already decided.

Francisco Lindor had three hits in five at bats and scored two runs.

Tribe Time Tomorrow: The Indians and Tigers will play the rubber match of this three game set on Sunday at 1:10 PM. Left hander Matt Boyd is slated to start against the Tribe as Carlos Carrasco faces Ian Kinsler for the first time since he broke his hand in a game in September 2016.