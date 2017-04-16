Detroit Tigers: 4

Cleveland Indians: 1



Short and Sweet

After the slug fest yesterday, today’s game was a completely different style. Matt Boyd kept the Tribe to a single run over six innings and Carlos Carrasco nearly matched him by allowing just a two run Alex Avila home run over 6.2 innings. Both the Indians and Tigers had plenty of baserunners, but some great defense and plentiful double plays kept the score limited.

After both starters were removed, Bryan Shaw allowed three straight baserunners to reach and, while he did get a double play, a Zach McAllister wild pitch would allow the second run of the inning to score to push the Tigers lead to three.

Tribe Top Three

3. Yandy Diaz – 3B – 11% of vote

With hits hard to come by, Diaz’s defense at third may have been the highlight of the game. He made three stellar plays, saving Carrasco on multiple occasions.

2. Michael Brantley – LF – 11% of vote

Brantley was one of six Indians batters to hit safely today and one of two (along with Francisco Lindor) to do so twice. When he singled in the sixth, Edwin Encarnacion followed with another hit, then the pair pulled off a double steal. It was because of this steal that Brantley was able to score the Tribe’s only run on a Jose Ramirez sac fly.



1. Carlos Carrasco – SP – 67% of vote

Carrasco wasn’t at his best today, but he still only allowed two runs on the Avila home run during his 6.2 innings. Carrasco’s biggest issue were his five walks compared to only five strike outs, but he certainly limited the damage all things considered.



Honorable Mention

Jose Ramirez: Sac Fly RBI and 9th inning double

Zach McAllister: 1.1 IP, 2 K, 0 ER, WP

Tribe Time Tomorrow: The Indians will open up a four game set with Minnesota tomorrow at 8:10 PM at Target Field. Danny Salazar will face off against Kyle Gibson after striking out 11 last time out. This game will mark the mid-point of the Tribe’s 13 straight games against Central Division teams.