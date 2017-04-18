Cleveland Indians: 3

Minnesota Twins: 1

Short and Sweet

While it’s still far too early to worry about win loss records or standings, with the Indians falling into sole possession of last place in the AL Central after losing Sunday, it was about time they showed something as a team that more closely resembled their pre-season predictions.

Against the Twins and Kyle Gibson, they did a little of that. Danny Salazar struggled through the first two innings again, but limited the damage to a single run on five hits and a walk in those two innings. The Indians offense, which has been subdued to say the least, then came back in the most surprising fashion with Yan Gomes starting off the third with a single (just his third hit of the season) and ending with Edwin Encarnacion knocking in the go ahead run with two outs and a runner on third, his first hit with runners in scoring position this season.

Salazar improved his location during the later innings and allowed just three more hits for the rest of his six innings and struck out seven total. The Indians bullpen would pitch three shut out innings and the Twins would match them with Tyler Duffey throwing 2.2 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and no walks while striking out four.

Tribe Top Three

3. Yan Gomes – C – 14% of vote

Gomes reached base three times tonight, an impressive feat for one who had only two hits coming into the game. He scored the tying run after his first single, a line drive up the middle, then was safe on an error that could have been called an infield single. Finally, Gomes was hit with a pitch, which wasn’t ideal, but at least got him to first safely.

2. Michael Brantley – LF – 29% of vote

Brantley knocked in the Indians first run, scoring Gomes from third on a ground ball to tie the game, then extended the lead with a solo home run in the fifth. This would be the Indians final run scored of the game.



1. Danny Salazar – SP – 43% of vote

His performance has already been highlighted, but Salazar earned the win for his 6 innings, allowing just one run and two walks while striking out seven.



Honorable Mention

Bryan Shaw came in for a 1-2-3 8th to record his 86th hold as an Indian, second most in team history and two behind Joe Smith for first.

Edwin Encarnacion knocked in the go ahead run with a two out line drive to left.

Tribe Time Tomorrow: The Indians and Twins will play again tomorrow night at 8:10 PM in the second of four games. Josh Tomlin will face off against Phil Hughes as the Indians look to win consecutive games for just the second time this season.