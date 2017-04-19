Cleveland Indians: 11

Minnesota Twins: 4

Short and Sweet

After two very forgettable starts for Josh Tomlin, the Indians #4 starter came back with a much more normal start for him on Tuesday night against the Twins. Tomlin had only pitched 6.1 total innings in his first two starts, but he easily went six today as he allowed three earned runs and six hits, but didn’t walk a batter. Turning things around as well as Tomlin, the Indians offense had averaged just 3.8 runs per game since leaving Texas and just 2.8 if you take out the one win against Detroit, but they pushed across nine tonight.

While they got started off thanks to the poor execution of a simple fly ball by Max Kepler, the Indians earned the rest with quite a few hard hit balls including a home run for Jose Ramirez and a triple for Francisco Lindor. This was the fourth time the Indians have scored eight or more runs this year and it got them back to .500 and back into a tie with Minnesota in the division.

Milestone Alert: The win was Tomlin’s 50th in his Major League career.

Tribe Top Three

3. Francisco Lindor – SS – 18% of vote

Lindor singled and scored in the three run first, then knocked in two later on with a gap shot to right for a triple.

2. Jose Ramirez – 2B – 33% of vote

Ramirez has been the Indians hottest hitter over the last six games and he added to that tonight. In his first at bat, he was the beneficiary of Kepler’s error and scored on a Lonnie Chisenhall single, then he earned it in his second at bat with a two run home run. He’d add another hit later making him one of four Indians hitters with multiple knocks.



1. Edwin Encarnacion – DH – 36% of vote

He didn’t get started until it was nearly over, but Encarnacion put the final nail in the Twins coffin with a two run home run that scored Brantley in the top of the ninth. This was just Encarnacion’s second home run of the season and his fourtt and fifth RBI. He also knocked in a run earlier in the game with a ground out and was hit by a pitch before scoring another run.



Honorable Mention

Josh Tomlin needed only 85 pitches to get through six innings and allowed just three runs.

Boone Logan took over after Dan Otero allowed a home run in the eighth and struck out batters for all three outs.

Michael Brantley also had two hits and scored three times, the last time after being hit by a pitch.

Tribe Time Tomorrow: For the third of the four game set, the Indians will send out Trevor Bauer against rookie left hander Adalberto Mejia as they look to win the series. The game will start at 8:10 ET at Target Field in Minneapolis.