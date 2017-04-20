Cleveland Indians: 6

Minnesota Twins: 2

Short and Sweet

After Wednesday’s game was rained out, this four game series turned into a three gamer with the Indians looking for the sweep. Both Trevor Bauer and Ervin Santana started off hot, not allowing a hit for either team until Michael Brantley singled in the top of the fourth. The first runs came in the bottom of that inning when Bauer allowed a double to Joe Mauer, then walked the bases loaded and balked a run in.

After a second Twins run scored in the fourth, the Indians would come back with one in the fifth thanks to a Carlos Santana two out, RBI double. Santana would do it again in the 7th after Ervin Santana had been removed from the game, knocking in another run with a double to left. After an intentional walk of Francisco Lindor loaded the bases, Michael Brantley took the lead with another walk thanks to reliever Taylor Rogers and Jose Ramirez joined him on his stroll with another RBI walk, this one courtesy of Matt Belisle. The Indians would add two more in the ninth to eliminate the doubt as Bryan Shaw, Andrew Miller and Cody Allen finished out the game without allowing a run.

Tribe Top Three

3. Jose Ramirez – 2B – 9% of vote

In his last game as starting second baseman, Ramirez made a terrific play up the middle to save Andrew Miller from having runners on first and second in the 8th and, although he didn’t have a hit, had two walks including one for an RBI. He also stole a base after his second walk before scoring on a Lonnie Chisenhall double.

2. Carlos Santana – 1B – 37% of vote

Responsible for all of the Indians RBI hits, Santana had two RBI doubles to tie the game before the walks brought two more home, one of whom was Santana. Santana singled as well in his final at bat.



1. Trevor Bauer – SP – 54% of vote

While the fourth inning was rough, Bauer was dominant for the rest of the game, striking out 7 in 6.1 innings and allowing just three hits and three walks with four of the six base runners coming in the fourth. This was, by far, Bauer’s best start of the season and his first win after taking the loss in his first two starts.



Honorable Mention

Michael Brantley had an RBI walk and a single.

Yandy Diaz had a single and a run scored in what is most likely his last game with the Indians for awhile.

Andrew Miller earned a hold for 1.1 shut out innings. He stranded to inherited runners and struck out one.

Tribe Time Tomorrow: The Indians haven’t played the White Sox since last Thursday, so it’s off to Chicago for a three game set against the South Siders. Game one will begin at 8:10 PM on Friday night with aces matching up as Jose Quintana faces against Corey Kluber.