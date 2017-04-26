Houston Astros: 4

Cleveland Indians: 2



Short and Sweet

Any team coming into a game against Dallas Keuchel is generally expecting runs to be at a premium while those facing Josh Tomlin are chomping at the bit. Today, both pitchers were near equal for most of the game as a steady pounding of the strike zone for both teams kept the other from getting much going. Keuchel broke first, allowing a solo home run to Austin Jackson, but the Astros added more when they broke through against Tomlin in the fifth when four consecutive hits to start the inning turned into three runs.

The score would maintain through the eighth despite the Astros making Nick Goody work out of the bullpen and Yan Gomes getting a base hit in the bottom of the inning when Jose Altuve and Teoscar Hernandez collided in right field. Both fielders had to come out of the game and the Indians had another gift hit when Keuchel was unable to snare a ball off the bat of Carlos Santana, but he still retired Francisco Lindor on a line drive, one of few non ground ball outs in the game for Keuchel. While the Indians would add another in the ninth, Keuchel would still finish the game and earn the 4-2 win. Undoubtedly, the single most important play of the game was the picture featured above as Josh Reddick stole a home run from Jason Kipnis.

Tribe Top Three

3. Jose Ramirez – 3B – 14% of vote

Ramirez made his first impression with a pair of fantastic defensive plays, one diving behind second base while playing on a shift and the other diving at third, each time throwing to second. He would add value with his bat as well, hitting a double early on in the game and a single in the ninth inning to bring the tying run to the plate.

2. Josh Tomlin – SP – 32% of vote

Just like he did last time out, Tomlin allowed three runs in six innings although he allowed a few more hits this time (8) and struck out a few more as well (6). Unfortunately for Tomlin, he didn’t have the run support that he did last time and was on the hook for the loss.



1. Austin Jackson – CF – 41% of vote

Responsible for the only Indians run in the first eight innings, Jackson did his best to keep the Indians ahead in this game with a solo home run in the third.



Honorable Mention

Michael Brantley lead off the 9th with a solo home run to bring the game back to within two.

Boone Logan pitched a perfect seventh, striking out a batter.

Tribe Time Tomorrow: The Indians will continue with another 6:10 PM start time in Cleveland as they play game two of three with Houston. Trevor Bauer will round out the Indians rotation with Lance McCullers pitching for the Astros.