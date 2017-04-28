Houston Astros: 3

Cleveland Indians: 4



Short and Sweet

While Corey Kluber‘s night wasn’t perfect, the Tribe’s ace was certainly good enough to give Cleveland a chance to win, and the Tribe capitalized. Kluber pitched seven innings, allowing three earned runs on eight hits, while striking out ten.

Edwin Encarnacion and Abraham Almonte both hit solo home runs off Mike Fiers to bring the score to 3-2, and forced the Astros to hand the ball to their best reliever, Chris Devinski, in the middle of the fifth inning. While Devinski locked down Cleveland for 2.1 innings by striking out five hitters. However, with Yan Gomes on first following a walk, Francisco Lindor hit a 456 moonshot to right-center field, giving the Tribe their only lead of the game, and the only one they would need. Cody Allen allowed the tying run to reach third base in the 9th with only one out, but forced Carlos Correa to pop out, and struck out Brian McCann to secure the close for the Indians.

Tribe Top Three

3. Yan Gomes, C – 8% of the vote

Gomes quietly had one of the strongest nights for the Indians in a year in which he has largely struggled. Along with his double early in the game, he drew a walk, and was the tying run that Lindor sent home on his home run. On top of everything else, Gomes through out both Houston baserunners who tried to steal on him, including Jose Altuve, who was represented Houston’s tying run in the ninth inning.

2. Corey Kluber, SP – 31% of the vote

Kluber’s performance was better than his line suggested. While he allowed three runs, one was the result of a bloop off the bat of Alex Bregman. Still, going seven innings and allowing three runs is impressive enough, but to strike out 10 and only walk two is even more impressive. Kluber kept Cleveland in the game, and his offense came through and got him the win.



1. Francisco Lindor, SS – 55% of the vote

While Lindor didn’t collect a hit in his first three at bats of the evening, it was his fourth at bat that counted. With the Indians trailing 3-2, Lindor sent Chris Devenski‘s offering out of the stadium in a hurry. With a 107 mph exit velocity and a 25 degree launch angle, the home run was a no-doubter.



Honorable Mention

Abraham Almonte, RF – 6% of the vote

Almonte finished last in the vote, despite hitting a home run, and making an outstanding catch in the first inning against the wall with the bases loaded. Without the home run or the catch, the Indians lose the game. Luckily, Almonte came through on both occasions.

Tribe Time Tomorrow:

The Indians continue their home stand, and will take on Seattle tomorrow at 7:10 pm. Carlos Carrasco(2-1 1.65 ERA) will face southpaw Ariel Miranda (1-2, 4.35).