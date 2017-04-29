Seattle Mariners: 3

Cleveland Indians: 1



Short and Sweet

It was a game that featured pretty solid pitching from both teams with three home runs accounting for all the scoring. Unfortunately for the Indians, the Mariners hit two home runs including a 2-run blast off Carlos Carrasco by Robinson Cano in the top of the fourth inning to make it 2-0.

Jose Ramirez narrowed the gap to 2-1 when he hit a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth inning. The hit was initially ruled a double as it careened off a railing above the left field wall. A quick video review overturned the call on the field and Ramirez was awarded a home run.

Ben Gamel then hit his first home run of the season in the sixth inning, again off Carrasco. The Indians starter pitched pretty well aside from those two home runs and allowed just six hits and no walks. He also struck out seven hitters before exiting the game after eight innings. Dan Otero then pitched a perfect ninth inning.

Tribe Top Three

3. Jose Ramirez, 3B – 8% of the vote

Ramirez continues his great start to the season and provided the Tribe with its only offensive support tonight with the home run. The Indians had only four hits for the game.

2. Francisco Lindor, SS – 28% of the vote

Brandon Guyer then lined out to right and Edwin Encarnacion struck out to the inning to effectively seal the game for the Mariners.



1. Carlos Carrasco, SP – 59% of the vote

Lindor was the only hitter to have multiple hits for the Indians. He finished the night 2-for-3 with a double and a walk. He tried to start a rally in the bottom of the eighth when he hit a one-out double to left.

Carrasco pitched eight innings and gave up three runs on six hits with seven strikeouts against Mariners pitchers Ariel Miranda, James Pazos, and Edwin Diaz. Carrasco was mostly effective and kept the team in the game.

Honorable Mention

Dan Otero, RP – 5% of the vote

Otero relieved Carrasco after his eight innings of work and shut down the Mariners in order and included a strikeout. He made 15 pitches in the inning including 10 strikes.

Tribe Time Tomorrow:

The Indians remain at home and face the Mariners tomorrow at 4:10 pm. Danny Salazar (1-2, 4.37 ERA) will face Yovani Gallardo (1-2, 4.84 ERA).