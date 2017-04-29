Seattle Mariners: 3
Cleveland Indians: 1
Short and Sweet
It was a game that featured pretty solid pitching from both teams with three home runs accounting for all the scoring. Unfortunately for the Indians, the Mariners hit two home runs including a 2-run blast off Carlos Carrasco by Robinson Cano in the top of the fourth inning to make it 2-0.
Jose Ramirez narrowed the gap to 2-1 when he hit a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth inning. The hit was initially ruled a double as it careened off a railing above the left field wall. A quick video review overturned the call on the field and Ramirez was awarded a home run.
Ben Gamel then hit his first home run of the season in the sixth inning, again off Carrasco. The Indians starter pitched pretty well aside from those two home runs and allowed just six hits and no walks. He also struck out seven hitters before exiting the game after eight innings. Dan Otero then pitched a perfect ninth inning.
Tribe Top Three
3. Jose Ramirez, 3B – 8% of the vote
Ramirez continues his great start to the season and provided the Tribe with its only offensive support tonight with the home run. The Indians had only four hits for the game.
2. Francisco Lindor, SS – 28% of the vote
Honorable Mention
Dan Otero, RP – 5% of the vote
Otero relieved Carrasco after his eight innings of work and shut down the Mariners in order and included a strikeout. He made 15 pitches in the inning including 10 strikes.
Tribe Time Tomorrow:
The Indians remain at home and face the Mariners tomorrow at 4:10 pm. Danny Salazar (1-2, 4.37 ERA) will face Yovani Gallardo (1-2, 4.84 ERA).