Seattle Mariners: 3

Cleveland Indians: 4



Short and Sweet

If you missed the first today, you missed a lot. The Mariners got on board in their first time to the plate with a double before back-to-back home runs from Nelson Cruz and Kyle Seager. In the bottom half, Yovanni Gallardo walked the bases loaded before three straight Indians hits earned them the lead.

Both Gallardo and Danny Salazar quickly got things under control after the first and neither team would score again. Gallardo struck out seven in six innings while Salazar K’d six in 6.1 before Terry Francona went to Andrew Miller.

Tribe Top Three

3. Jose Ramirez – 3B – 17% of vote

Ramirez knocked in the first Indians runs of the day with a two run double in the first inning. His looping shot to right scored Carlos Santana and Francisco Lindor who had lead off the inning with walks. Ramirez scored later that inning on a Lonnie Chisenhall single.

2. Danny Salazar – SP – 22% of vote

Salazar worked extremely hard after a rough start that included home runs on consecutive pitches in the first. After that inning, he allowed just three walks and no hits, lasting until the beginning of the seventh. With six strike outs, Salazar is now second in the AL with 42 K’s, behind only Chris Sale who somehow has averaged more than ten per game.



1. Andrew Miller – RP – 61% of vote

For the first time this season, a reliever took the number one spot as Miller came into the game in the 7th with one on and one out and struck out four batters in a row after walking the first he saw. There aren’t many more difficult holds than coming in with a runner on and a one run lead, but Miller was just as dominant as we’ve grown to expect as he knocked out his 5th hold of the season.

Honorable Mention

Cody Allen followed Miller with a 1-2-3 9th, striking out two for his 6th save of the season.

Lonnie Chisenhall’s two run, two out, first inning single gave the Indians their 1 run lead that would last throughout the night.

Tribe Time Tomorrow: Chase De Jong will make his first career start for Seattle as the Indians and Mariners face off to see who wins this early season series. Josh Tomlin will go for Cleveland looking to continue his great career success against Seattle when the teams start off at 1:10 PM.