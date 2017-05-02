Cleveland Indians: 7

Detroit Tigers: 1

Short and Sweet

This one was all Detroit from the start as Trevor Bauer gave up doubles on consecutive pitches in the first to Nick Castellanos and Victor Martinez following a walk for two runs in the first. The Tigers added three more on a Tyler Collins home run in the second. Even though Bauer would get through the next two scoreless, the damage was done. He would go on to allow two more in the fifth, although these came in against the reliever Zach McAllister.

The Indians would have multiple chances to score, including two on in the first, third and fourth, but only brought home one in the early innings on a two out, Edwin Encarnacion single to left. Otherwise, Daniel Norris shut down the Tribe offense with the exception of the four men he walked in six innings. Surprisingly, the Tigers bullpen continued the job, shutting out the Tribe over the last three.

Tribe Top Three

3. Dan Otero – RP – 19% of vote

The game may have been over already, but that didn’t matter to Dan Otero, who was the first Indians pitcher to keep the Tigers off the board. He did it for two innings as he allowed one hit (an opposite field single by Martinez in the 9th) and struck out two.

2. Zach McAllister – RP – 24% of vote

Someone had to clean up Bauer’s mess and it was up to McAllister to come in for the fifth with none out and two on. While he immediately allowed a single to score both runners, he didn’t allow another run to score over his two innings as he struck out four and allowed just one more hit.



1. Edwin Encarnacion – DH – 57% of vote

Encarnacion tried to get something started in the first with a two out single that put two runners on, but the Indians weren’t able to score until he came to the plate two innings later with two on and two out. He would strike out in his final two at bats to go 2 for 4 on the night.

Honorable Mention

Francisco Lindor singled and scored the Indians only run.

Tribe Time Tomorrow: The Indians and Tigers we reconvene at 7:10 PM tomorrow night in Detroit for the second of the four game set. It will be a battle of aces as Corey Kluber runs against Justin Verlander, a repeat of the match-up in the Indians 13-6 win on April 15th.