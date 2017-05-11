Cleveland – 7

Toronto – 8

Short and Sweet:



The shortest part of the game was the starting pitching. Both starters, Cleveland’s Danny Salazar and Toronto’s Francisco Liriano, did not make it beyond the third inning of this rubber match. Danny went 2.2 IP, and ended up having another rough start, giving up five ER and shockingly only struck out five, which is still very impressive. Liriano lasted just 2 innings, and gave up seven before being retired for the night.

Early on in the game, CF Abraham Almonte was taken out of the game in the second inning due to a shoulder issue after his first at bat, replaced with OF Michael Martinez. Catcher Yan Gomes was also taken out of the game due to illness, replaced with Roberto Perez.

As for the long part, it was a battle of the bats between these two teams.

In the first inning it was a battle, with Cleveland putting up two in the top from a Kipnis 2-run double and the Blue Jays answering back with three in the bottom half. However, in the third, the Indians bats gave their pitching a solid lead, getting in five more runs on a liner from Jason Kipnis, a Jose Ramirez single and a 3-run double from Brandon Guyer.

One would usually assume having a four run lead would be enough to have comfort creep in, but not in this game. Toronto’s offense struck back with two more in the bottom of the third and finally tied things up in the fourth from a 2-run homer off the bat of Ezequiel Carrera to right center.

For the rest of the game, not a single run would score until the bottom of the ninth. Indians closer Cody Allen would load the bases for Blue Jays SS Ryan Goins and his game-winning, walk off single to end the night and the series.

Tribe Top Three:

Francisco Lindor – SS – 12% of Vote

Lindor singled in each of his first two at bats and scored both times.

Jason Kipnis – 2B – 41% of Vote

The Indians started the game by getting two on immediately against Liriano, then Kipnis brought them both home with a double. He singled after the first two reached in the third as well, starting a five run rally that he would later score as part of.

Brandon Guyer – RF/LF – 44% of Vote



The Indians took the lead in the back in the top of the third, but the bases were still loaded when Guyer brought everyone home. This gave the Indians a 7-2 lead although Guyer was out going to third, costing the Indians another run as Gomes doubled immediately after. Guyer later singled.

Honorable Mentions:

Tribe catcher Yan Gomes, who was taken out of the game in the third due to illness. Just before this, Gomes got his fifth double of the season. So far in May, Gomes is batting far above a .400 (.438), with three doubles, three RBI, and a single strikeout.

Bryan Shaw pitched two shut out innings and induced two double plays to retire both base runners who reached.

Tribe Time Tomorrow:

Thursday will be a day without baseball! But they’ll be back at it to kick off a 6-game homestand on Friday night! The Tribe will host the Minnesota, with starter Mike Clevinger to make his second major league start of the season. First pitch at 7:10!