Cleveland – 0

Minnesota – 1

Short and Sweet:



Not much offense tonight as the starting pitchers for both teams were exceptional. The Indians could only muster 3 hits against Twins starter Ervin Santana who didn’t give up a run in 7 innings. Tribe batters did get on base some with five walks, but the lack of timely hits proved their undoing in this contest. Meanwhile, Josh Tomlin pitched spectacularly himself with his only blemish being a first inning home run against Miguel Sano accounting for the only scoring in the contest.

Tribe Top Three:



Josh Tomlin – SP – 92% of the vote

Tomlin was the tough luck loser tonight after pitching 8 strong innings against the Twins. It was an impressive performance has he gave up only six hits, but one of them was a solo home run. But it proved to be enough as the Tribe didn’t score.

Michael Brantley – LF – 5% of the vote

Brantley was the only Tribe hitter to muster multiple hits, going 2-for-3 with a walk. However, a lack of timely hits didn’t allow Brantley to cross the plate.

Carlos Santana – 1B – 3% of the vote

Santana got on base twice tonight with two walks in four plate appearances, but like Brantley he was stranded on the basepaths and failed to score.

Honorable Mention:



No hitter had a performance worth mentioning, but at least Tribe relievers Nick Goody and Boone Logan kept the Indians in the game as they pitched a perfect ninth inning with a combined two Ks.

Tribe Time Tomorrow:



Jose Berrios will make his first appearance of the season when he starts for the Twins tomorrow at 4:10 p.m. Berrios, 22, was a first-round draft pick of the Twins in 2012. He has a career record of 3-7 (8.02 ERA). The Indians will counter with Mike Clevinger (1-0, 0.00 ERA) who will make his second start of the year. He looks to build on an impressive appearance May 7 against Kansas City when he pitched 5.2 innings and allowed just one hit and four walks while striking out five.