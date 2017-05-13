Minnesota Twins: 4

Cleveland Indians: 1

Short and Sweet

After getting shut out for the first time this season Friday night, it was more of the same for the Tribe on Saturday. They got on the board first thanks to a Carlos Santana triple (that was nearly a home run, but was deflected by Byron Buxton), after which he scored on a wild pitch. Mike Clevinger, however, couldn’t keep the lead long. In each of his first three innings, Clevinger walked and struck out exactly one, but in the fourth he walked two to start the inning, then allowed his first hit, a bunt single from Joe Mauer. While he struck out two to end the inning, three runs would score in between to give Minnesota the lead.

Clevinger would last just two batters after the fourth with Dan Otero coming in to relieve. He’d allow one more on the inevitable Max Kepler home run, but otherwise the Indians bullpen would shut down Minnesota for the duration. Minnesota wouldn’t require the same effort of their bullpen as Jose Berrios and Buxton combined to keep the Indians off the bases outside of the Santana triple. Berrios would pitch a career high 7.2 innings, allowing two hits and just one walk while striking out four.

Tribe Top Three

3. Carlos Santana – 1B – 14% of vote

Carlos Santana was responsible for the only Indians offense of the night, reaching third on a triple that would have been a home run against nearly any other center fielder in baseball.



2. Nick Goody – RP – 29% of vote

Goody pitched a perfect inning in relief.

1. Zach McAllister – RP – 43% of vote

McAllister continued his great season so far with another two shut out innings in relief today. He struck out two, walked one and allowed one hit.

Honorable Mention

Brantley was the only Indians hitter to reach base twice with two singles one in the first and one in the ninth.

Tribe Time Tomorrow: Trevor Bauer and Hector Santiago will head into Sunday as the Indians look to avoid the three game sweep. The Mother’s Day matinee will begin at 1:10 PM and it will be the last time the Indians play the Twins for over a month.