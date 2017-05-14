Cleveland – 8

Minnesota – 3

Short and Sweet:

There were many changes going into today’s game that the team and the fans hoped might set off some sort of charge in the bats. Early this morning Cleveland brought up OF Daniel Robertson and SS Erik Gonzalez to fill the spots of a DL’ed Brandon Guyer and DFA’d Michael Martinez. On top of those changes, the Indians batting order got a makeover as well. First baseman Carlos Santana was moved lower in the order to the five spot, and 2B Jason Kipnis took over as the lead off hitter.

From the first Indians at bat of the game it proved that these adjustments were exactly what this team needed to get things going. Kipnis rocketed his first home run of the season off Twins starter Hector Santiago giving Cleveland the lead early. This definitely ignited something in the third base dugout. In the second inning, Robertson singled, his first base hit for Cleveland, bringing home Jose Ramirez and RF Lonnie Chisenhall crushed a 2-run homer to center, giving the Tribe the 4-run lead.

The trend continued into the third, as Santana hit one into the bleachers and Kipnis went yard a second time, giving Cleveland’s starter Trevor Bauer a comfortable 8-0 lead to work with.

Bauer had one of his best starts of this season, going six innings deep and walking not a single batter. NOT ONE. He looked to have a little more bite on his fastball, and better command overall. He struck out seven batters, one being his personal catcher in 2016 Chris Gimenez, and only gave up three runs on seven hits. He averaged about 14 pitches per inning throughout the game, and looked at more at ease than in previous starts.

As for the Twins, their bats were quiet through the game. They would only end up putting three runs on the board off Cleveland’s pitching. A 2-RBI double from Kennys Vargas in the top of the sixth and a solo homer from Jorge Polanco in the seventh which would signal the end of the day for Bauer. The Tribe ‘pen, Bryan Shaw, Andrew Miller and Cody Allen, would keep the Twin’s bats silent, giving up only two hits and zero runs, ending the game with a 1-2-3 ninth and a win for Cleveland.

Tribe Top Three:

1. Jason Kipnis – 2B – 91% of the Twitter vote

As of late, Cleveland has been wondering when Kip would settle in and get hot and I believe we all witnessed that today. He was put into the lead off role, and it can safely be noted that he’s going to be staying in that role for the foreseeable future.

Overall, Kipnis went 4-5 with four RBI, three of those coming from his two homers, which are also his first two of the season.

His only miscue of the game was his error in the fifth, allowing Polanco to reach first and get Max Kepler to third. Aside from that, Kipnis was as flawless as one could be in a ball game.

2. Lonnie Chisenhall – CF – 5% of the Twitter vote

Chisenhall has been a huge asset to the team this season, probably more than anyone would have assumed. Today, the OFer went 2-2 with two RBI and two walks. His shining moment of the game was when he shot a 2-run homer in the second inning that caught everyone, Tom Hamilton included, off guard. If you want to hear something that will make your Cleveland heart flutter, go find that Hammy call and put it on repeat.

3. Daniel Robertson – RF – 4% of the Twitter vote

In all of the moves around the team, Daniel Robertson was one that might have put Cleveland back on track. He has enough experience in the majors, while paying his dues through the minors, for the Indians to call him up and trust that he will deliver, which he did. Robertson got his first hit as a Cleveland Indian in the second, an RBI single to score Ramirez. It was the perfect first impression.

Honorable Mention:

The highlight of the game was without a doubt the bats finally coming around. However, it wouldn’t be right to leave Bauer out after his stellar outing.

Also, Carlos Santana who went 1-4 with a solo homer and Gonzalez who took over at short or Fransisco Lindor at short and got his first big league hit of the season.

Tribe Time Tomorrow:

Game one of a 3-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays starts up tomorrow at Progressive Field. Cleveland’s sudo-Ace Carlos “Cookie” Carrasco will take the mound against Tampa’s hot righty Chris Archer. First pitch is at 6:10!