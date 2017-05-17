Cleveland – 4

Tampa Bay – 6

Short and Sweet:

Through the first six innings, it might as well of been batting practice for the Tampa Bay Rays, who until this point have won a single game over their last 12 played against Cleveland. Three homers shot off the bats tonight at Progressive field for the visiting team, given up by the struggling starter Danny Salazar. His first inning, which has been his biggest hurdle to figure out as of late, was on point, setting the tone for a solid start. However, going into the second, LF Colby Rasmus teed off for a solo, and the same happened in the third inning by C Derek Norris and DH Corey Dickerson (those last two were back-to-back).

Through the rest of third and fourth Salazar looked as if he might have figured things out, retiring six and walking two. Unfortunately, in the fifth, Danny gave up another solo shot to Dickerson, giving the Rays 2-run lead over Cleveland. Danny would give up another hard-hit ball to the warning track before being taken out in the sixth, to be replaced by newly called-up Shawn Armstrong. Salazar would exit the game with nine strikeouts, five runs on five hits, two walks and four home runs.

Armstrong must have drank the same water or something as Salazar. After a ground out for his first out of the game, he gave up a bomb to Tim Beckman to center.

On the brighter side of pitching, looking beyond the homer given up by Armstrong, the Tribe bullpen was yet again nearly flawless. The pen, Zach McAllister, Boone Logan and Mike Clevinger, struck out seven and kept the Rays from scoring any more tonight.

Cleveland’s bats stayed quieter today against Rays starter Jake Odorizzi. Aside from the Jason Kipnis RBI double in the third, the only other signs of life were in the sixth. SS Francisco Lindor and LF Michael Brantley singled to get the ball rolling. Both would then be brought home by a Carlos Santana ground out to score Lindor and Edwin Encarnacion joined the list of bombers with a 2-run shot to center scoring Brantley.

Tribe Top Three:

Edwin Encarnacion – DH – 55% of the Twitter vote

Finally, we are starting to see the bat that everyone has been hoping for. Though today did result in a loss, Encarnacion came up big to keep Cleveland in the game. Not only did he hit the 2-run homer in the sixth inning, but continued to make contact late in the game with a single to right. He looks like he’s beginning to get comfortable at the plate and to this point had been having some great at bats, making pitchers work to get him out. All signs point to a heat-wave in the making as Cleveland gets ready for summer.

Yan Gomes – C – 24% of the Twitter vote

Gomes continues to get hot at the plate, going 2 for 4 tonight with a run in. Over his last ten games, Gomes is batting a .400 with 10 hits and four RBI and has only struck out three times in just 30 at bats. It is more than comforting to see this star catcher finally begin to settle into another great season.

Shawn Armstrong, Zack McAllister, Nick Goody and Mike Clevinger – BP – 15% of the Twitter vote

Between these four, only a single run got out, which was a solo homer off Armstrong. From that point on, the bullpen did the job they’ve been known to do all season. McAllister pitched 2.0 innings and gave up two hits, a walk and struck out four, Logan and Clevinger took over the ninth and struck out all three guys that came to the plate, giving their bats the best chance to make an easy comeback. Currently, the Indians bullpen has a 1.92 ERA, which leads all of baseball by a sizeable margin.

Honorable Mentions:

It would be wrong not to mention the rookie debut of OF Bradley Zimmer, who was called up last night, ready to start in today’s game.

Zimmer went 0 for 3 with two LOB

Tribe Time Tomorrow:

It’s a bright and early day game tomorrow! First pitch is scheduled for 12:10 to start off the final game of the series and this homestand before heading off to Houston. Cleveland will be putting righty Josh Tomlin on the mound to face Ray’s starter Alex Cobb.