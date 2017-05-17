Tampa Bay Rays: 7

Cleveland Indians: 4

Short and Sweet

Coming off two really incredible one run starts, Josh Tomlin was due for a little adversity and he got it against Tampa. The Rays continued their offensive onslaught that has been going on all series with two home runs and two doubles leading to six runs in the first three innings against the Tribe starter. While Dan Otero allowed one of those runs to score in relief thanks to three seeing-eye singles, the rest of the Indians bullpen was able to predictably shut things down from then on (at least until Shawn Armstrong allowed another home run in the 9th), but the Indians offense couldn’t get anything going against Alex Cobb.

The Rays offense as a whole and Corey Dickerson in particular was incredibly impressive this series. They hit three more home runs today to knock out 10 total in the series, a franchise record. While the Indians were able to add three thanks largely to three doubles, it wouldn’t be near enough to keep up with the hots bats of Tampa.

Tribe Top Three

3. Michael Brantley – LF – 9% of vote

Brantley’s sixth inning double knocked in Francisco Lindor from first base and brought the Indians to within three runs.



2. Nick Goody – RP – 13% of vote

Whenever a starting pitcher gets knocked out early it’s usually up to one reliever to make up the difference and Goody was up to the task again today. He threw in three different innings, retiring all five batters faced, stranding two inherited runners and striking out one.

1. Bradley Zimmer – CF – 72% of vote

Zimmer didn’t hit one into fair territory in his MLB debut yesterday, but he certainly made an impression on a couple baseballs today including his first MLB hit in his first at bat, a double off the left field wall that scored Lonnie Chisenhall from second. Zimmer himself would score later giving him his first career hit, RBI and run scored in the same inning. In his final at bat, he added to his great day with a home run to right center, obviously also his first.

Honorable Mention

Zach McAllister and Bryan Shaw each faced the minimum during a shut out inning in relief.

Tribe Time Tomorrow: It was a short home stand for the Tribe as they will now head to Texas for three against Houston. Charlie Morton will start the first for the Astros against Trevor Bauer at 8:10 PM.