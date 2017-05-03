Cleveland Indians: 2

Detroit Tigers: 5

Short and Sweet

The cold Tuesday evening in the Motor City started off well, however, when Carlos Santana beat the shift on a single to right field, just over the leaping Ian Kinsler. Detroit starter Justin Verlander, who accused the Indians of stealing signs, later uncorked a wild pitch with Santana on third, scoring him and giving the Indians the early 1-0 lead. Not sure any signs were stolen in the process.

The Tigers answered by scoring a run in the bottom half of the first when former Indian Victor Martinez singled in Ian Kinsler. Indians starter Corey Kluber worked out of a jam to hold the kitties to just a run. The bleeding did not stop, however, as the Tigers built up a lead. In the bottom of the second, Andrew Romine doubled on a line drive to left, scoring Alex Avila. The kitties followed that up when Miguel Cabrera slammed a two-run home-run off Kluber, scoring Nick Castellanos. It was Cabrera’s first game back after activated off the 10 day disabled-list.

Tribe killer Alex Avila continued the onslaught with a single to center field which scored Justin Upton. All runs were credited to Kluber. It was a rare short outing for Corey Kluber ends with a loss and the ace going only throwing 55 pitches in three innings. He was ultimately diagnosed with lower back discomfort and replaced in the game by Shawn Armstrong who threw a solid 2.2 innings while not giving up a run and striking out three.

The Indians added another run off Verlander in the sixth inning when Lonnie Chisenhall tripled on a fly ball to right, scoring Jose Ramirez, but ultimately, this game was all Verlander as he struck out five and allowed just four hits in seven innings.

The great performance by the Indians bullpen kept things close enough for the Indians to make things interesting in the 9th, but despite two runners reaching base, they wouldn’t score and the Tigers would win their fourth game out of five against Cleveland this year.

Milestone Alert: Carlos Santana’s second at bat walk was the 654th of his career, tying him for 8th in Indians history with Hall of Famer Joe Sewell. Santana walked again in the 9th to surpass Sewell for sole possession.

Tribe Top Three

3. Nick Goody – RP – 12% of vote

Following Armstrong, Goody threw 1.2 hitless, scoreless innings and struck out one. While he walked one, the Tigers baserunning game was quickly shut down with a double play.



2. Jose Ramirez – 3B – 17% of vote

In general, the Indians offense got nothing going against Verlander after the first inning, but Ramirez was the exception, reaching base three times including a defense aided single in the sixth that lead to the Tribe’s second run.

1. Shawn Armstrong – RP – 59% of vote

Fresh up from AAA, Shawn Armstrong had a nearly identical repeat of his last Major League appearance by striking out three in 2.2 innings. He didn’t allow a hit, although he did hit a batter and walked one. In those two appearances combined he has pitched 5 innings, struck out 8, allowed one hit, three walks and no runs. Today, that effort allowed the Indians to stay within striking distance despite Kluber’s early exit.

Honorable Mention

In addition to Goody and Armstrong, Boone Logan struck out his only two batters faced to complete the no hit effort by the bullpen.

Lonnie Chisenhall was responsible for the Indians only RBI of the night with a triple in the sixth.

Carlos Santana walked twice, hit a single and scored the Tribe’s first run on a wild pitch.

Tribe Time Tomorrow: In order to avoid losing a second straight series to Detroit and earn a split, the Indians will have to win both tomorrow night and Thursday afternoon. Wednesday’s game will start at 7:10 PM and will feature another Tigers lefty, Matt Boyd, against Carlos Carrasco.