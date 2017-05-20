Cleveland – 3

Houston – 0

Short and Sweet:

Starting pitcher, Mike Clevinger, made his third start and fourth appearance for the major league club this year. It’s safe to say this start has been his best to date, throwing a no-hitter through seven innings before giving up a base hit to 2B Jose Altuve.

Second baseman Jason Kipnis hit a 90mph fastball just right for a 2-out RBI single off Houston starter Mike Fiers to put Cleveland on the board first in the second.

Following the hit in the second, RF Lonnie Chisenhall got his 6th home run in the fourth, also the 14th solo-homer given up by Fiers this season. In the eighth, DH Carlos Santana gets LF Michael Brantley to score from first on an RBI double to put the Tribe up three runs to nothing.

Cleveland claimed game two after a stellar double play from Chisenhall and a solid outing from closer Cody Allen who collected his 12th save of the season and 104th of his career, tying Jose Mesa in the #4 spot for Indians closers.

Tribe Top Three:

1. Mike Clevinger – SP – 86 % twitter vote

sMike Clevinger came into today’s game with two decent starts and a closing appearance under his belt for this season. Pitching coach Mickey Callaway had the idea during Tuesday night’s game against Tampa to put him in the closing role to make sure he got as much exposure to major league hitting as possible. Looking back from today’s game it makes Callaway look like a genius. Clevinger had his best start of his career today against Houston going 7.1 IP with eight K’s, two walks and just two hits. Going into the seventh he had a no-hit, shutout game going before giving up a single to Astro’s star Altuve, and then another base hit to Evan Gattis in the eight before being pulled from the game.



2. Lonnie Chisenhall – RF – 10 % twitter vote

Yet again Lonnie comes up with the big bat, something he’s been doing a lot as of late. He hit his 6th homer of the season off a four-seam fastball from Fiers, who leads the AL in homers given up this year (17). Chisenhall went 2-3 with two runs and an RBI.

In the ninth, Lonnie also turned a double play from right field off the bat of Josh Reddick, throwing out George Springer at first.



3. Carlos Santana – DH – 2 % twitter vote

Carlos Santana started the game in the cleanup spot of the order, and did as he should have. In the top of the eighth inning, Santana hit his 13th double to left, scoring Brantley from first. In 2017, Santana is hitting a .277 with men on and a .289 with men in scoring.

Honorable Mentions:

Jason Kipnis had a lukewarm start to the season, but since the spot-swap from the lower spots to lead off, he’s been getting hotter. In his last seven games Kip has seven RBI off nine hits and three home runs.

In today’s game Kipnis struck first, giving Cleveland the lead early on a 2-out, RBI double in the second inning

Tribe Time Tomorrow:

The Tribe and Houston play out the final game of the series Sunday afternoon. The hope is that starter Danny Salazar will show up dominant and ready to play, against one of the best teams in baseball. The Astro’s will put RHP Joe Musgrove on the bump who is currently 3-3 on the season through eight games. First pitch scheduled for 2:10 at Minute Maid Park!