Cleveland – 8

Houston – 6

Short and Sweet:

Cleveland seemed to figure out Houston’s pitching fairly early on, wasting no time getting the runs in off of starter Joe Musgrove. For the 24 year old’s first game against Cleveland, he only lasted three innings, giving up seven earned runs on eight hits and walked three. Left fielder Michael Brantley collected his 200th double of his career in the first inning, tying with former Indian Jhonny Peralta. In the bottom of the second, Yan Gomes RBI doubled, driving home Edwin Encarnacion and following that, Jason Kipnis got 2-out RBI single to drive in Gomes.

Further into the game, Cleveland would score another three in the third on a Gomes 3-run shot to left, and three more runs in the fourth, scoring three runs with the bases loaded.

Houston’s rookie reliever Ashur Tolliver silenced the Tribe bats through four innings, after giving up two walks, two hits and a single run before handing things over to former Indians arm Tony Sipp.

Starter Danny Salazar seemed to show signs of positive progress through his 5.2 innings. There were instances where he struggled, and through a combo of velocity, command and body language showed a lack in confidence. However, aside from the two homers he gave up to Carlos Beltran and Jose Altuve, Salazar managed to keep the Tribe’s lead intact, giving the starter the best chance at his third win of the season. He walked three, gave up three runs on two hits and struck out seven.

The Indians bullpen took over for Salazar in the sixth, putting righty Nick Goody on the bump to keep the pitching trend alive. Goody struck out one in 1.1 inning. To this point, through 15.1 innings, Goody has yet to give up an earned run, while striking out 13 and coasting on a comfortable 0.72 WHIP. Following Goody, Dan Otero goes 1-2-3 into the ninth.

After a 13 pitch at bat, reliever Zach McAllister gave up a 2-out, 2-run homer to Gonzalez in the ninth inning. First Baseman, Marwin Gonzalez, found a fastball to his liking after fouling off nine straight. Just behind him, 3B Alex Bregman shoots a solo, bringing the Astro’s within two runs of the Tribe. McAllister gets Norichika Aoki to swing and miss Cleveland into a sweep of the series, giving Salazar his third win of the season.

Tribe Top Three:

1. Yan Gomes – C – 85% of twitter vote

Yan Gomes just continues to prove that he is an important asset to this team, not just behind the plate; where he’s second in the MLB for low SB% at .450, but also at the plate. It’s easily the best game Gomes has had this season, probably more so since his Silver Slugger season in 2014. He went 2-3 with a HBP, one strikeout and five RBI. Three of those RBI came from a 2-out, 3-run homer on a perfectly placed sinker from Musgrove.

Through the month of May, slashing a .361/.439/.583 going into today’s game.

2. Jason Kipnis – 2B – 6% of twitter vote

Kipnis got the ball rolling in this game, breaking through first with an RBI double, scoring Gomes. He would also go 2-5 with a run before the day was done. Through his last seven, Kipnis is batting a .385 with a 1.237 OPS.

3. Danny Salazar – SP – 6% of twitter vote

As of late, Salazar has not been able to get a handle on his pitching, and has struggled horribly through his starts in late April and May. Though in today’s sweep of the Astro’s, Danny pitched his way into something solid that he will hopefully build on. He kept the Astro’s from gaining a lead, only giving up three earned run off two homers through 5.2 innings.

Honorable Mentions:

Edwin Encarnacion went 2-4 with a walk, 3 runs and an RBI in today’s game, putting his average back above .200. Mind you, in his seasons with the most power, he has had starts like this year’s.

Tribe Time Tomorrow:

The Indians take off down 71 to Cincinnati’s Great American Ballpark for the Battle of Ohio. Tomorrow night’s game will be the first of two in Cinci, before coming back home to Cleveland for the final two of the four-game series. It’s a 7:10 first pitch from RHP Scott Feldman facing Cleveland starter Josh Tomlin.