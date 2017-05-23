Cleveland – 1

Cincinnati – 5

Short and Sweet:

It was a mildly, quiet night at Great American Ballpark, as two low-velocity, precision pitcher took the mound for the night.

Though Indians starter, Josh Tomlin, gave up an RBI single in the first to Adam Duvall, and a solo shot to Scott Schebler in the second, he managed to keep the Reds down within striking distance for most of his start. They would score off him once more in the seventh, on a throwing error by Tomlin to a late Kipnis at first.

Tomlin would go 6.1 innings, with an impressive 57 strikes through through 74 pitches, giving up just three earned runs on nine hits, one solo homer and four strikeouts. Two more earned runs would be added to his total for the night after a Zack Cozart single.

As for the Reds starter, Scott Feldman had Cleveland almost completely fooled through much of the game with his sinker-curveball duo. Into the third, Feldman retired eight straight, but left a cutter on the plate, giving way to a Tomlin single, the first hit for Cleveland on the night.

In the fifth, roughly the third time through the Indians order, Feldman’s edge began to wither. Jason Kipnis knocked one into the seats for his fourth homer on the season, also adding to his now eight-game hitting streak, putting Cleveland on the board. Following that solo, Francisco Lindor doubled, and LF Michael Brantley walked. A double play and an Edwin Encarnacion strikeout would end the inning.

Feldman would strikeout a season high nine batters in six innings pitched before giving the ball over to the Red’s pen (3rd best ERA in the NL).

Cincinnati’s bullpen would continue to silence Cleveland’s offense, aside from two singles and a double, into a loss for the Tribe. Battle one goes to the Reds.

Tribe Top Three:

1. Jason Kipnis – 2B – 39% of twitter vote

Yet again, Kipnis is in the top three, as he should be. In tonight’s game, Kipnis got the only run in for Cleveland on a solo homer to center. Currently, he is on a hot eight-game hitting streak, with ten RBIs and all four of his home runs on the season falling within said streak. His longest streak to date was a 20-gamer in 2015, where he also hit leadoff for Cleveland.

2. Josh Tomlin – SP – 36% of twitter vote

Tomlin had a good but unfortunate start against the Reds. He gave up a single and a solo early on, but settled into a confident groove from there. He ended his start with a pitch count below 75 into the seventh inning (6.1 IP), throwing 73% strikes though only struck out four. He did what the starting rotation has struggled with as of late, going at least six innings or more into a game, which he has been pretty good at through May, aside from his last start where he went 2.1 IP.

Tomlin also managed to get the first hit of the game for Cleveland, hitting a 2-out single off of Feldman in the third.

3. Carlos Santana – RF – 20% of twitter vote

j When facing the National League, Santana is usually moved to the outfield, and this game was no different. Though he almost leaving the game after running straight into the rightfield wall after a foul popup, Carlos stayed in and showed he was still in tip-top condition. In the sixth inning, with 1-out, Eugenio Suarez lined one to the stand-in RF who made a diving catch, and turned a double play to the SS Lindor then Kipnis to end the inning.

Honorable Mentions:

Michael Brantley and Lindor are having a slower-than-normal May, but ended up getting on base twice in tonight’s game. Each with a base hit and a walk.

Tribe Time Tomorrow:

The Battle of Ohio continues tomorrow night, for game two in Cincinnati. Southpaw Reds starter Amir Garrett will take the mound for the first time against Cleveland. The Indians will lead with starter Carlos Carrasco, who has not faced the Reds since 2015. First pitch scheduled for 7:10 at Great American Ballpark!