Cleveland – 8

Cincinnati – 7

Short and Sweet:

Cleveland struck first, and struck big in tonight’s game against the Reds. It all started on a Francisco Lindor solo homer to put the Tribe up 1-0 in the first off Cinci rookie starter Amir Garrett (Note the “A” on the mound). The heat would continue in the top of the third inning, with Michael Brantley getting his second RBI of May on a double, Carlos Santana would single to score him, and both Edwin Encarnacion and Yan Gomes homered to give Cleveland a sizeable and needed lead for their come-back starter. Edwin would homer once more in the fifth, his ninth on the year.

Later on in the game, Cleveland would take the lead again, in the eighth on a wild pitch from right-handed reliever Drew Storen, after already walking rookie Bradley Zimmer, and letting Edwin on for the third time today on a fielding error.

Indians starter Carlos Carrasco made his first appearance since the rough outing against Tampa Bay, seeming to struggle mightily through the early innings. Carrasco started off throwing 50 pitches before the third ever started. His command was completely off, failing to hit his spots, resulting in four walks and a HBP. The Reds got the better of Carrasco in the first two innings, scoring three runs from an Adam Duvall 2-out RBI double in the first, a double from pitcher Garrett and a Billy Hamilton single in the second.

However, he managed to settle in, with the help of the solid defense behind (and in front) of him, and finished out strong. Carrasco would come off the mound with 6.1 IP, three runs on five hits, striking out six and retiring 15 of the last 18 batters he faced. It wasn’t a perfect start, but one to work from going forward.

Reliever Bryan Shaw would give up a single to Duvall, adding another notch in the earned runs column for Carrasco. Following that base hit, Shaw would leave a cutter sitting in the dead-center sweet spot, allowing Eugenio Suarez to hit a game-tying, 3-run homer to right, scoring Joey Votto and Duvall.

Cleveland’s closer Cody Allen made things interesting in the ninth, putting two on with a walk and a base hit. Ultimately, Allen would retire the side, getting his 13th save on the season, with the win going to relieve arm Andrew Miller who is now 3-0.

Tribe Top Three:

1. Edwin Encarnacion – DH – 92 % of twitter

The parrot keeper let it all fly tonight, going 2-4 and reaching on an error, with three runs, three RBI and two homers in the game. It was his 3-run shot in the third that blew the game wide open for Cleveland, giving some breathing room to both the starter and Tribe fans wondering when his bat would come to life.

2. Francisco Lindor – SS – 4 % of twitter

Lindor got the party started with a solo home run in the first, his tenth on the season. This puts him in the company of Woodie Held and Jhonny Peralta for shortstops with 10+ homers through the first 44 games of a season.

3. Yan Gomes – C – by popular demand

Gomes hit an insurance solo in the third, his third homer of the month. His bat has been getting increasingly hot over the last few weeks, but what has always been on fire is his glove. In the second inning, Gomes picked off CF Billy Hamilton, who before tonight had only been caught stealing twice in 25 attempts.

Honorable Mention:

CF Daniel Robertson, whose glove saved this game multiple times, not to mention hitting a triple in the second inning.

Tribe Time Tomorrow:

Finally, the Fighting Francona’s make it back to Cleveland to finish up the Ohio Cup four-game series. Trevor Bauer will take the mound, coming off of his best start of the year to date against Houston. The Reds would put another rookie on the mound, this time RHP Lisalverto Bonilla. First pitch scheduled for 6:10 at the corner of Carnegie and Ontario!