Cleveland – 3

Cincinnati – 4

Short and Sweet:

It was a relatively short start to tonight’s game, going just enough for an official game before the rain delay cut things off in the top of the sixth with one out. The delay would last two hours and one minute before resuming the game.

Before things started getting soaked and soggy, Cleveland’s offense came out strong, mostly at the hands of 1B Carlos Santana. He put the Tribe on the board first in the third inning with a 2-run homer off Red’s starter Lisalverto Bonilla. Later on in the fifth, Santana would double, scoring Jason Kipnis, to take the lead over Cincinnati.

Indians’ starter for the evening, Trevor Bauer, would fall to the will of LF Adam Duvall, who has hit in every game of the series. Duvall went yard in the fourth inning, with a 2-run, game-tying home run, scoring Joey Votto. In the fifth, Bauer would get himself into a 1-out, bases loaded situation, starting with a fielding error by Santana. Bauer kept his cool on the mound, facing two of the bigger bats in the Reds order, striking out Votto and getting Duvall to pop up to RF Daniel Robertson to end the half. Bauer would go 5.1 IP with two earned runs on four hits, two walks and six strikeouts before the delay.

To take over for Bauer, reliever Andrew Miller took the mound when game play resumed. Miller would go 1.1 scoreless innings, striking out one. Bryan Shaw would take over for Miller in the eighth, redeeming himself after giving up a game-tying home run in Tuesday night’s game. Tonight, Shaw struck out Votto and got Duvall and Schebler to hit into a groundout and line out, going through the eighth unscathed.

In the ninth, closer Cody Allen would give up two back-to-back singles, before the assumed game-ending double play, which would end up being overturned, giving a second chance to the Reds. They would take that chance with two on the corners, both scoring on a single from Zack Cozart, giving Allen his first blown save of the season.

Cleveland would have a chance in the bottom of the ninth with Kipnis at third, Lindor at first and two outs, though Michael Brantley grounded out, ending the game a run shy of Cincinnati.

Tribe Top Three:

1. Carlos Santana – 1B – 76% of twitter

Santana showed up to work today ready to take on the world, and that he did. Tonight he went 3-3 with three RBI, two of which coming from a 2-run homer in the second inning. Defensively, Carlos committed an error leading to a bases loaded situation that Cleveland’s starter was lucky enough to find his way out of. Since being moved down from leadoff to cleanup Carlos was batting a .172 before tonight’s game, however after tonight’s game he’s now batting a .250 in the cleanup spot.

2. Jason Kipnis – 2B 11% of twitter

The second baseman who cut his 8-game hitting streak short just a night ago, came back swinging tonight. Kipnis had two runs on four hits with a run, coming in on a Santana double to take over the lead. In the bottom of the seventh, Kipnis hit a leadoff single, but was picked off trying to steal second – hit first caught stealing on the season.

3. Daniel Robertson – RF – 8% of twitter

Robertson went 1-2 tonight with a walk after being called by Francona last minute to start in the game after RF Lonnie Chisenhall was scratched due to a possible concussion. Similar to last night, Robertson had another stellar catch in the that retired Duvall and retired the side.

Honorable Mentions:

Trevor Bauer put together another solid couple of innings for the Indians. His most telling moment was getting out of the fifth inning. The only two runs given up from him would be off the Duvall homer early on, and from that Bauer was as good as he could be.

Tribe Time Tomorrow:

After an outstanding start over the weekend against Houston, Cleveland righty Mike Clevinger will take the mound for the final game of the Battle of Ohio series. Cincinnati will put RHP Tim Adleman on the bump, who last season got a no decision when he faced Cleveland in 2016. First pitch set for 6:10pm at Progressive Field.