Cleveland (24-23) – 2

Kansas City (21-27) – 5

Short and Sweet

Today, Cleveland recognized the career and achievements of an Indians great, Frank Robinson, by unveiling a his statue in Heritage Park and his number 20 in the upper corner watching over right field.

On the field, Danny Salazar looked like his usual self, loading the bases in the first on a fielding error, a single and a walk with no outs. However, unlike his usual self, Salazar got out of the tough situation only to give up a single run, a sac fly by Salvador Perez to score Alcides Escobar for the first run of the game.

Royals 1B Eric Hosmer and manager Ned Yost were tossed from the game after Hosmer argued a strike call on a check swing with home plate umpire Bill Welke.

Salazar would end up going 5.1 IP, with four strikeouts. At the time he was taken out, he had just given up the one earned run in the first, though he left with the bases loaded. Relief pitchers Boone Logan and Nick Goody both gave up a hit each, giving the runs that came in from said hits to Danny. Between the first and the being sat, Salazar retired 11 of 20 batters faced and gave up no home runs, showing that he has made some adjustments and believe it or not, has made forward progress.

The Cleveland bats answered back in the bottom of the first to tie things up with a Francisco Lindor solo home run to center, his team-leading 11th homer of the season. In the third, 2B Jason Kipnis drove in Daniel Robertson on an RBI single off KC starter Jason Vargas. Kipnis was just shy of hitting a grand slam in the fourth, but after a review of the hit it was declared a foul ball.

Kansas City bats have been the worst in the AL, going by the numbers, but no one would have assumed that after today. They have always been known to hit pretty well in Progressive Field, one player in particular being Mike Moustakas, who homered to center in the top of the ninth, putting up the 5th run for KC, leading to the final score at 5-2 Royals.

Tribe Top Three:

1. Francisco Lindor – SS – 50% of twitter vote

Lindor got things going for Cleveland today with his solo-homer in the first, tying it up with KC. He also hit a 2-out double in the ninth, giving the Tribe the chance to rally. Lindor went 2-4 with a walk, a run and an RBI.

2. Nick Goody – RP – 21% of twitter vote

Though Goody gave up a hit, and technically a run though it went to Salazar, he has been near flawless. Today, he pitched 1.2 innings, struck out three and walked one. On the season, Goody has yet to give up an earned run, still sitting at a 0.00 ERA with a .72 WHIP in 18.1 IP.

3. Daniel Robertson – OF – 15% of twitter vote

Robertson is definitely playing for his spot to stay up in the big leagues. At the plate he has been an asset, going 2-2 with a walk and a run today. In the seven games played while being up here, Robertson hitting a .294 with an .841 OPS in 17 at bats.

Honorable Mention:

Jason Kipnis has been on a hot streak lately, hitting in 10 of his last 12 games with 11 RBI and four home runs. Today he went just 1-5, but managed to get Robertson in on an RBI single in the third.

Tribe Time Tomorrow:

Tomorrow is the final game of the series against Kansas City, before we see them again in a week at Kauffman Stadium. The Indians will give the ball to starter Josh Tomlin (2-6) whose last start was similar to Salazar’s with the nail in the coffin being inherited runs for the bullpen. Tomlin will share the mound with KC lefty Danny Duffy who is no stranger to Progressive Field. First pitch scheduled for 1:10!