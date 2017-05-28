Cleveland – 10

Royals – 1

Short and Sweet:



The offense “woke” up this afternoon to beat the Royals. The Indians still have not lost more than three games in a row since July 28th, 2015. Josh Tomlin gave up another home-run to Jorge Bonifacio in the top of the fifth. At 1.59 HR/9, Tomlin is 3rd in MLB in HR rate since 2010, but he has the best WAR of all pitchers above 1.42. 3rd best BB/9 over same span.

Tribe Top Three:



3.) Michael Brantley: Had three hits and added an RBI on the afternoon, adding to the parade of runners in scoring position.

2.) Josh Tomlin: A complete game for “The Cowboy” saved the bullpen and was able to do so with just over 100 pitches.

1.) Kip: What an afternoon for the new(er) leadoff batter. 4 hits on the day including a home-run in the bottom of the 7th inning. He earned a .134 WPA for the game- easily the best in the lineup.

Honorable Mention:



Josh Tomlin did a great job of keep the Royals hitters at bay most of the afternoon. He earned key double plays in certain situations. He only struck out 1 but didn’t walk a batter and only gave up one earned run on the afternoon.

Tribe Time Tomorrow:



The Indians will wrap up their Memorial Day weekend when the Oakland Athletics come to town to start a four-game series. Rajai Davis will be back at Progressive Field; his first appearance since his exciting and famous game tying home-run in game seven.