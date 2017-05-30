Cleveland (26-23) – 5

Oakland (22-28) – 3

Short and Sweet:

For the first time since game seven of the World Series, OF Rajai Davis, who was picked up by Oakland during the off season, returned to Cleveland. Upon his return, Davis received his American League Championship ring, while fans looked on with one image in mind, his game-changing home run off Aroldis Chapman in the final game of the 2016 season.

The Indians offense seemed to still be heated after yesterday’s 18 hit game. In the second inning, RF Austin Jackson got this going with a opposite-field solo off Oakland starter Daniel Mengen, putting the Tribe up first. In the bottom of the fourth, Carlos Santana and Edwin Encarnacion hit back-to-back solos. Catcher Yan Gomes hit an RBI single, scoring Jose Ramirez, and Jackson hit a sac-fly to center, scoring Gomes.

Also in the fourth, Ramirez and rookie Bradley Zimmer both doubled before Oakland made a pitching change after Mengden was hit in the ankle, allowing Zimmer to reach second safely.

Cleveland’s starter, Carlos Carrasco, went 7.0 innings deep, and struck out seven. Through the first two innings it was three up, three down. Carrasco only gave up four hits, a single by Davis, a single by Ryon Healy, and two back-to-back solo home runs in the seventh to Yonder Alonso and Healy.

Carrasco would be replaced by lefty flamethrower Andrew Miller, who struck out the only three he faced in the eighth. Cody Allen took over to close out the game. Before doing so, Allen gave up a solo shot to Khris Davis (his 16th this season), and two base hits. Allen struck out 3B Trevor Plouffe to end the game, getting his 14th save of 2017, and Carrasco’s fifth win.

This puts Cleveland just a game behind the first place Minnesota Twins.

Tribe Top Three:

1. Carlos Carrasco – SP – 70% of twitter vote

Carrasco went seven innings deep, giving up just two runs on four hits, two of which being solo home runs, which he gave up just as he rounded into a mid-90’s pitch count. He also struck out seven and retired the first three batters he faced. Carrasco is starting to look more and more like the secondary-Ace Cleveland has trusted him to be.

2. Austin Jackson – RF – 20% of twitter vote

After coming off the DL, Jackson has played to keep his role on the big league squad. In just the last two games, the vet outfielder has 2 runs and 5 RBI on three hits, and a homer.

3. Jose Ramirez – 3B – 10% of twitter vote

Just as people started to think maybe the Ramirez of last year stayed in last year, his bat caught fire. Today Ramirez went 3-3 with a walk and a run. He might not be the exact Brantley 2.0 we needed him to be a year ago, however, Ramirez finds ways to contribute anyway he can in a game.

Honorable Mention:

Michael Brantley went 1-4 in today’s game, which was enough to continue his now 13-game hitting streak, the highest for an Indians player this season.

Tribe Time Tomorrow:

Tomorrow evening, the A’s will put RHP Sonny Gray on the bump against another righty, Cleveland’s Trevor Bauer. It’s a scheduled 6:10 first pitch start at Progressive Field!