Cleveland 3

Detroit 2

Short and Sweet:

It was the Indians who scored first tonight, in the bottom of the fourth. Third base Jose Ramirez hit his first triple of the season to put Cleveland on the board, scoring Francisco Lindor and Michael Brantley. He didn’t stay at third long though, scoring on a sac fly from Jason Kipnis.

The pitching was as good as it should be with starter Carlos Carrasco. After the pitching from the first two starters couldn’t go more than a few innings, it’s a comfort to see Carrasco give the pen a break going six innings deep into the game. In those six, Carrasco gave up two runs on five hits, a single walk and five strikeouts.

Tribe reliever Andrew Miller would take over for Carrasco in the seventh inning, striking out four with a devastating fastball/slider combo.

Aside from an error committed by Ramirez in the fourth, allowing Miguel Cabrera to reach first safely, the defense was on par with the rest of the team. Following that error, Miggy was thrown out at third. Victor Martinez grounded into a double play ball to Lindor, who flipped it to Carlos Santana, who then threw it to third just in time to get the sliding Cabrera. The call would be challenged by Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, and would stand, putting the momentum in Cleveland’s court.

The Tigers pitching was impressive, only giving way to the Tribe bats in the fourth inning. Southpaw Matthew Boyd did his job for Detroit, keeping the Indians at bay and his team still in the game into the eighth inning. Their bats would start to stir in the fifth and sixth inning, putting up a run in each.

The Tigers would go to their bullpen in the eighth, putting the game in the hands of lefty reliever Blaine Hardy, who would walk Jose Ramirez to start his outing.

Tribe Top Three:

Carlos Carrasco – RHP – 19% of the Twitter vote

After two straight games where the starters couldn’t make it beyond the fourth inning, Carrasco gave the bullpen a well deserved break. In the third inning, Carrasco tied the number of career strikeouts with Cleveland Indians legend Mudcat Grant with 707 K’s, putting him in the Indians top 25 for strikeouts.

Andrew Miller – LHP – 28% of the Twitter vote

Miller came out as he does, with the intention of striking straight fear into the dugout and stands of the opposing team. His fastball had nasty movement that kept the batters guessing. He struck out four in the two innings he pitched and gave up a single hit to Jim Adduci in the seventh. Aside from that, Miller was flawless. Back in the day, the saying was “Manny being Manny”, but I’m starting to think there might be a new name in the phrase, because I truly enjoy seeing Miller being Miller.

Jose Ramirez – 3B – 38% of the Twitter vote

Looking beyond the error in fourth inning, Ramirez was everything he’s always been this season. Jose tripled in the first, putting the Tribe on the board first, which was crucial in this series, scoring Lindor and Brantley. It was his first triple of the year and the difference maker in the game. Ramirez currently leads the Indians in batting average, hitting a .323 on the season. He also leads the team in RBI (21), OBP (.387) and hits (31).

Honorable Mention:

C Yan Gomes who went 2-3 with a walk in tonight game. He also had two hits yesterday. Gomes looks like he’s finally starting to gain confidence and heat up, which is a huge plus for Cleveland

Tribe Time Tomorrow:

In the final game of the series, expect a pitching duel if anything (if there is baseball, weather permitting!). Danny Salazar and reigning AL Rookie of the Year winning Michael Fulmer go head to head at Comerica Park. Prepare for a 1:10 start, with the potential of a delay and/or postponement.