Oakland Athletics: 4

Cleveland Indians: 9

Short and Sweet

This one started out looking like another rough Trevor Bauer start as the A’s went ahead 3-0 in the top of the fourth thanks to a flurry of hard hit balls that were thrown right down the middle, but Michael Brantley saved a run with an assist from left to end the inning and if momentum is a real thing in a baseball game, it flipped completely at that point.

The Tribe used both big (Jose Ramirez and Bradley Zimmer doubles) and small (Carlos Santana bunt single) hits to take the lead 4-3 in the bottom of that inning, then added three more in the next, starting with a Jason Kipnis home run. Following his rough inning, Trevor Bauer got back to the style of the first three, working the curve ball to the extreme to strike out 14 in 7 innings.

Tribe Top Three

3. Jose Ramirez – 3B – 5% of vote

While his 8th inning error did cost the team a run, Ramirez was one of the Tribe’s top offensive performers tonight, going 3 for 4 with an RBI double and two runs scored. It was his third consecutive three hit game.



2. Bradley Zimmer – CF – 17% of vote

While the fourth inning comeback was truly a team effort, it was Zimmer’s two run double that gave the Indians the lead. After a Jose Ramirez error in the eighth allowed a run to score to make things a bit tighter, Zimmer came back out in the bottom of the inning and crushed his hardest hit yet, a bomb to right for a two run home run and a four RBI night.

1. Trevor Bauer – SP – 78% of vote

Bauer’s best game of the season adds to his streak of now four straight with three or fewer runs allowed and where he pitched at least into the sixth. Tonight, he went 7 and set a career high with 14 K’s with nine of those coming against the last ten batters he faced.

Honorable Mention

Michael Brantley had two hits, an RBI, a run scored and a steal in addition to the assist that may have saved the game for the Tribe.

Andrew Miller came on with two outs and two in scoring position in the 8th with the Tribe up three and only had to throw three pitches to earn the hold.

Tribe Time Tomorrow: Game three of four against Oakland will also start at 6:10 PM tomorrow night. Mike Clevinger, having recently earned a continued stay in the rotation with Salazar heading to the bullpen, will face off against Sean Manaea.