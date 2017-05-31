Cleveland – 1

Oakland – 3

Short and Sweet:

The pitching at Progressive Field tonight was on point for both sides, leaning just a tad bit in the favor of the A’s. Starter Sean Manaea shut down the Cleveland offense through seven innings, striking out nine.

Cleveland’s Mike Clevinger made his sixth start on the season going 6.2 IP, three runs on 5 hits, two walks and seven strikeouts. His only obstacle for most of the night was A’s shortstop Chad Pinder, who hit a solo and a 2-run homer, giving Oakland their only runs.

Similar to the A’s, Cleveland’s only run came from a solo home run in the fourth off the bat of Francisco Lindor, his twelfth of the season. The only other two hits by the Indians offense came from a pair of singles by Daniel Robertson and Edwin Encarnacion. In the top of the ninth, Michael Brantley reached second on a fielding error by LF Khris Davis.

The pitching by both bullpens would prove to be just as good as the starters. The A’s bullpen, Ryan Madson and Santiago Casilla, put up zeros across the board, and struck out one. Reliever Zach McAllister took over for Clevinger, and gave up a single hit to Pinder before striking out three of the five batters he faced. Dan Otero closed things out for Cleveland without giving up a hit.

Oakland has the chance to split the series tomorrow afternoon, as they take the win of game three. The loss ties Cleveland and Minnesota for first at the top of the ALC.

Tribe Top Three:

1. Mike Clevinger – SP – 48% of Twitter vote

Clevinger put together another great start for Cleveland tonight, following the trend the other starters have set this week. Of the 108 pitches thrown through his 6.2 innings, 68 of them were thrown for strikes (63%).

He gave up just three runs, each coming from SS Pinder, who got the better of Clevinger and his breaking ball with the long ball.

2. Francisco Lindor – SS – 43% of Twitter vote

Lindor put up the only run of the night, a game-tying solo home run in the fourth. He still holds the lead for the Indians in home runs, now with 12. Lindor also leads in the runs category with 36, and is not tied with Jose Ramirez in hits at 54.

3. Zach McAllister – RP – 9% of Twitter vote

McAllister has been a huge asset from the bullpen this season, and continues to prove his worth with his fastball/curveball combo. Through 15 appearances, he’s struck out 30 in just over 20 innings pitched. Tonight, McAllister gave up a hit to Pinder just as Clevinger had, however it stayed as a single and that was the only hit off the relief pitchers.

Honorable Mentions:

Edwin Encarnacion’s single in tonight’s game extends his current hitting streak to ten games. In those ten games, Edwin is batting a .333 with three RBI, three home runs.

Tribe Time Tomorrow:

For tomorrow’s early 12:10 start, Cleveland’s Ace, Corey Kluber, will take the mound for the first time since May 2nd, facing A’s righty, Jharel Cotton. This will be the final game of the series before heading off on a 5-game road trip. Cleveland and Oakland will not see each other again until just after the All Star Break.