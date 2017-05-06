Cleveland – 1

Kansas City – 3

Short and Sweet:



Up until the middle of the game, things were quiet between both teams. Cleveland broke up the silence with a solo homer from Edwin Encarnacion, putting them on the board first. The only other peep from the Tribe’s side were two hits from 2B Jason Kipnis, one being his first double of the season, and a double from Edwin in the ninth.

The Royals, on the other hand, managed to crack the code on starter Danny Salazar bit by bit through the game. They chipped away at him with eight hits, but the big hit that took him out of the game was the 2-run shot from Eric Hosmer in the fifth, giving KC the lead.

In the sixth, the Royals RF Jorge Bonifacio would scored on an RBI double from Alcides Escobar.

Kansas City starter, Jason Hammel, went six innings deep, with six strikeouts, one run off three hits and walked two. Their bullpen, Scott Alexander, Joakim Soria and closer Kelvin Herrera kept the Indians from regaining the lead.

I’m a firm believer that no matter what type of game Salazar has, he will strike out seven or more. He could could give you his best start or he could burden you with his worst, but he will always give you K’s. Tonight, Danny lasted 4.2 innings with seven strikeouts before Tito went to the pen for lefty Boone Logan. With Danny coming out so early, it would turn into a Tito special of sorts, relying heavily on his bullpen to keep Cleveland in the game. The only hickup the bullpen seemed to have was a hit off Nick Goody in the sixth. Following Goody, Bryan Shaw and Dan Otero, would both keep the Royals from extending their lead.

Tribe Top Three Two:



Edwin Encarnacion – DH – No Vote Necessary

In the fourth inning, Edwin put the first run of the game on the scoreboard on a solo shot to left field. It would be his fifth homer on the season. He also hit the fourth hit of the game, a double, in the ninth.

Jason Kipnis – 2B – No Vote Necessary

Kip went 2-3 with a single and a double, the only other two hits of the game.



Honorable Mention:



The Indians bullpen, who kept Cleveland’s head above water as best they could. Aside from a run given up by Goody, the pen was nearly flawless.

Tribe Time Tomorrow:



KC lefty Jason Vargas and Cleveland’s Josh Tomlin take to the mound at Kauffman Stadium for a 4:15 first pitch on FS1! In 2016, Tomlin only gave up three homers to Royals bats and just two the year before, which is something I find enlightening for a starter so prone to give up the long ball (three so far this season).