Cleveland – 3

Kansas City – 1

Short and Sweet:



Josh Tomlin battled through seven innings to give up just one run while striking out three. Jason Kipnis got the offense started in the top of the eighth with an RBI single to score Michael Brantley to tie the score at 1-1. In the ninth inning, Carlos Santana and Francisco Lindor hit back-to-back home runs off Royals closer Kelvin Herrera to give the Tribe a 3-1 lead. Cody Allen then pitched the ninth inning to earn the save.

Tribe Top Three:



Josh Tomlin – SP – 65% of Twitter vote

Tomlin was spectacular in what might have been his best start of the season. Tomlin didn’t allow a home run or a walk in the game. His only blemish in the game was giving up a sharp line drive to right field to score Lorenzo Cain in the bottom of the fourth.

Carlos Santana – DH – 19% of Twitter vote

Santana hit a big home run in the top of the ninth inning to finally put the Indians in front with a 2-1 lead. He added another hit to give him a 2-for-5 day at the plate.

Jason Kipnis – 2B – 12% of Twitter vote

Kipnis was 2-for-4 and had a nice day at the plate and he got the Indians on the board with an RBI single to score Brantley. With those two hits, Kipnis now has his batting average at .200 and has four hits in his last seven at-bats.

Honorable Mention:



Lindor didn’t have the best day at the plate, but he did hit a big home run in the top of the ninth immediately after Santana to give the Tribe a 3-1 lead and an insurance run for Cody Allen who finished the game for his eight save.

Tribe Time Tomorrow:



Mike Clevinger makes his first start of the season for the Tribe. The Royals will counter with Danny Duffy (2-2, 3.89 ERA) The first pitch is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. at Kauffman Stadium.