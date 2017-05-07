Cleveland Indians: 1

Kansas City Royals: 0

Short and Sweet

With Corey Kluber on the 10 Day DL, Joe Colon was optioned back to AAA Columbus prior to today’s game to make room for Mike Clevinger. After a truly dominant start to the season in AAA, Clevinger (wearing the jersey of the Negro League Cleveland Buckeyes) took out the Royals (playing as the Kansas City Monarchs) with ease, not allowing a hit until the fourth inning and striking out five.

The Indians got on the board first in the top of the fifth with Carlos Santana‘s third hit of the game, a single up the middle that scored Yan Gomes from third. That single run would have to stand up as neither team would bring home another for the rest of the game. Danny Duffy went 6.2 and, while he allowed six hits and two walks, gave up just that one run. Mike Minor relieved him and threw 1.1 scoreless with Scott Alexander finishing things out for KC. For the Tribe, Bryan Shaw struck out all four batters he faced, then Andrew Miller had an extremely short eighth.

Tribe Top Three

3. Bryan Shaw – RP – 19% of vote

Terry Francona attempted to match-up after pulling Clevinger from the game in the 6th, but Boone Logan walked his only batter faced. Needing to get the final out in the 6th and still pitch the 7th, Shaw struck out each of his four batters faced to strand the runner and earn a hold.

2. Carlos Santana – 1B – 23% of vote

Heading to KC was the best thing for Carlos, because as we all know, Missouri loves company. In the last two games of the series, Santana went 5 for 9 with a home run and 2 RBI including the only run knocked in today. Today specifically, he went 3 for 4 with a double.



1. Mike Clevinger – SP – 58% of vote

In his first game back, Clevinger couldn’t have been any better, striking out five in 5.2 innings while allowing just one hit. He kept the ball low the entire game, working well out of the zone to the extremely aggressive Royals hitters. Because of this, he did walk four, but he earned the win thanks to his shut out effort.

Honorable Mention

Brandon Guyer had arguably his best game of the season with two hits including a double.

Andrew Miller threw a perfect 8th with a strike out.

Tribe Time Tomorrow: The Blue Jays have yet to announce a starter for the opening game of a three game set in Toronto, but Canadian antagonist Trevor Bauer will go for the Tribe. All three games will start at 7:07 PM with the first on Monday.