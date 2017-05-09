Cleveland Indians: 2

Toronto Blue Jays: 4

Short and Sweet

Just a day after the Cavaliers swept the Raptors out of the NBA play-offs, the Indians came to town in an attempt to make it five in a row in the battle of two cities and 13-3 overall against Toronto in the two sports since the 4th of July, 2016. Team America wouldn’t be so lucky this time out.

Trevor Bauer got off to a rough start early, giving up two in the second and third innings thanks to, among other things, a rare Ryan Goins home run. Bauer would settle down and pitch six innings with a career high 125 pitches, not allowing another run to score despite some questionable defense.

The Indians, on the other hand, had plenty of scoring opportunities, but Marcus Stroman continued to induce double plays, forcing three in his six innings. He struck out only one and allowed six hits and two walks, but the Indians couldn’t get any across against the Blue Jays starter. The Indians best scoring chance of the night early on came on a Jose Ramirez drive to center with two on and two out that was caught by a diving Kevin Pillar for one of the top defensive plays of the season so far.

The Indians finally scored in the eighth against the Toronto bullpen as Roberto Perez and Carlos Santana each came home on a Francisco Lindor single, run down and fielder’s interference.

Tribe Top Three

3. Francisco Lindor – SS – 19% of vote

Lindor knocked in both of the Indians runs tonight with a single to right, although only one RBI counted as Santana scored on an error as Devon Travis interfered with Lindor running to second. Lindor was safe on the play and would reach third, but wouldn’t score. He also had another single earlier in the game.

2. Zach McAllister – RP – 24% of vote

While Bauer turned things around in the late innings to keep things as close as possible, McAllister really saved the game and the bullpen for the Tribe as he went two innings and allowed just two baserunners, both on walks. He retired one on a double play and struck out batters for the other four outs.



1. Edwin Encarnacion – DH – 38% of vote

In his first game back to Toronto, Encarnacion ripped a single off Stroman, then another to left walking another time to reach base in three of four at bats.

Honorable Mention

Carlos Santana now has a three game extra base hit streak with two doubles tonight and he scored the Tribe’s second run.

Roberto Perez scored one of the Indians two runs after taking a walk.

Tribe Time Tomorrow: The Indians rotation will turn around without Corey Kluber for the first time tomorrow as Carlos Carrasco takes over the ace spot against Toronto at 7:07 PM.