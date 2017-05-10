Cleveland Indians: 6

Toronto Blue Jays: 0

Short and Sweet

It was quite the pitcher’s duel in Canada tonight as Mike Bolsinger locked up with Carlos Carrasco. Bolsinger was making his first start for the Blue Jays after coming over from Los Angeles for Jesse Chavez last August. Filling in for a rotation decimated by injuries, he kept the Indians bats quiet all night. In fact, the only runs he allowed were his own fault as he walked two to start the second, then gave up his only hit of the inning, a double to Lonnie Chisenhall.

While Bolsinger would last only six, Carrasco would continue on. He allowed just three hits in seven innings, striking out seven without allowing a walk or a run. After scoring two early and another off Dominic Leone in the seventh on a Francisco Lindor double, Brandon Guyer extended the eighth when he was hit by a pitch with two outs. Abraham Almonte followed with a single, then Yan Gomes brought them all home with a blast to left to put the game away.

Tribe Top Three

3. Lonnie Chisenhall – RF – 0% of vote

Lonnie knocked in the Tribe’s first run of the night in his first at bat with a double to bring home Encarnacion. The second run would score on a Yandy Diaz ground ball where Chisenhall was tagged out. He then pulled a double to left in his next at bat, then walked in his third before oddly attempting a bunt before grounding into a double play in his final at bat.

2. Yan Gomes – C – 33% of vote

Gomes has been slowly heating up and now has a five game on base streak although this was the best game in the streak by far. In fact, it was his top for the season as he had two hits and a walk, scored two runs and knocked in three.



1. Carlos Carrasco – SP – 67% of vote

As mentioned, Carrasco threw 7 scoreless innings and allowed just three total base runners, one of whom was eliminated on a double play. The win was the 50th of his career.

Honorable Mention

Francisco Lindor’s RBI ground rule double pushed the score to 3-0.

Andrew Miller and Nick Goody each pitched a scoreless inning in relief.

Tribe Time Tomorrow: The Blue Jays will get back to their normal rotation tomorrow for the finale of this three game set as Francisco Liriano goes against Danny Salazar at 7:07 PM in Toronto.