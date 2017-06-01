Oakland Athletics: 0

Cleveland Indians: 8

Short and Sweet

The Indians were without their ace for an entire month, but Corey Kluber came back today like he hadn’t missed a day. He and Jharel Cotton each were incredible from the start, allowing just three hits combined over the first five innings. Cotton began to struggle with his command late in the game and walked two in the sixth including one with the bases loaded for the Tribe’s second run. Their first also scored due to Cotton’s lack of command when Dan Robertson doubled, then took third and home on consecutive wild pitches.

The A’s defense certainly didn’t help Cotton while the Indians did back up Kluber. In the sixth, Francisco Lindor was safe on a sac bunt and an error and Carlos Santana singled on a ball that fell between two defenders in short left field. Add to that a poor throw from Cotton on a play at the plate that cost the A’s a potential double play, then an argument about a call from Yonder Alonso on another potential double play that allowed Santana to score from third. To top everything off, another error by Ryon Healy cost Oakland one more run as Jose Ramirez scored from third. For the Tribe, when Kluber did look to be in trouble in the third after a single and a walk, he was saved by great defensive plays by Erik Gonzalez and Lindor. Bryan Shaw, Nick Goody and Danny Salazar in his first relief appearance set kept the shut out going until the end.

Tribe Top Three

3. Jason Kipnis – DH – 0% of vote

Kipnis walked in three of his first four at bats and scored twice, then added a double in his final plate appearance to the give the Tribe one last chance to score in the 8th.



2. Erik Gonzalez – 2B – 0% of vote

He had struggled since his call up until today, when Gonzalez came through with three hits and two runs scored as a huge part of the Indians onslaught.

1. Corey Kluber – SP – 100% of vote

It’s hard to describe how much the Indians have missed Kluber, but luckily that period is over. He went six innings today and struck out ten, allowing just two hits and a walk.

Honorable Mention

Dan Robertson single handedly scored the Tribe’s first run while things were still close with a double and two wild pitches.

Tribe Time Tomorrow: The Indians now head out on the road for an odd five game set that sees them go to Kansas City and Colorado. The first three will be against the Royals, starting Friday night at 8:15 PM as Josh Tomlin faces Jason Vargas.