Chicago White Sox: 3

Cleveland Indians: 5



Short and Sweet

If there is any Indians pitcher who absolutely needs a solid defense behind him, it’s Josh Tomlin and he didn’t have that or any swing and miss stuff tonight, leading to a short outing for the veteran. He allowed three in the first, harmed by a missed catch from Jose Ramirez (called a hit), but aided by Ramirez when he caught a runner at the plate and Yan Gomes when he caught Todd Frazier trying to steal third. One more came home in the second when Michael Brantley committed an error, but yet again Tomlin was saved by his double edged sword of a defense when Brantley and Francisco Lindor combined to throw out a runner trying to score. In the third, he got into trouble again before Lindor made an incredible diving play that Carlos Santana turned into an out at third when Avasail Garcia tried to take an extra base.

After nine hits in just 2.2 innings, Terry Francona pulled Tomlin from the game for Dan Otero. The Indians offense wouldn’t get their first hit against Sox starter David Holmberg until Dan Robertson singled in the third and wouldn’t score until the fourth. Michael Brantley doubled and scored on a line drive home run over the wall in left off the bat of Edwin Encarnacion. The Indians would add one more in the sixth off a Carlos Santana home run and the Sox one more against Bryan Shaw thanks largely to a bloop double from Yolmer Sanchez. In all, however, both bullpens locked things down after the starters left with particularly impressive performances from Zach McAllister and David Robertson.

Tribe Top Three

3. Zach McAllister – RP – 0% of vote

Zach McAllister threw two shut out innings in relief and struck out one while allowing one hit.

2. Michael Brantley – LF – 10% of vote

Brantley’s double lead to the Indians first run when he scored on Encarnacion’s home run, but his biggest plays were his two assists, one at home via Lindor and one at second.

1. Edwin Encarnacion – DH – 90% of vote

Encarnacion knocked in the Tribe’s first two runs of the game with a home run to left, then nearly hit another in his next at bat with a double that glanced high off the wall.

Honorable Mention

Dan Otero threw 1.1 perfect innings, stranding two of Tomlin’s runners when he came into the game.

Santana knocked in the Tribe’s third and final run with a solo shot and also had a terrific defensive play with his arm from first.

Tribe Time Tomorrow: The Indians and White Sox will wrap up this three game set (the last time they play until the last week in July) tomorrow afternoon with Jose Quintana facing Carlos Carrasco. The rubber match of this series will start at 1:10 PM and will feature a wiffle bat giveaway as part of kids fun day.