Cleveland – 4

Chicago – 2

Short and Sweet:

After a rough start in his last outing, Carlos Carrasco‘s stuff was as good as it should be through the first five innings of today’s game. He gave up a couple of hits here and there, finding his way out of a couple situations, but ultimately had a good outing overall. He kept the Chicago offense silent with the heat of his fastball and the halted milage from his curve. Power hitter Todd Frazier finally broke things open for the Chi-Sox with a 1-out, 2-run double that would be the hit to get Carrasco out of the game. Carlos went 5.1 IP, seven hits, two earned runs, and struck out four, and left the game with two in scoring with one out.

Because the Indians have struggled to keep leads on and off throughout the season, and they have an off day tomorrow, Francona wasted no time in going to his bullpen, putting southpaw Andrew Miller on mound. He struck out Yolmer Sanchez and Tim Anderson to close out the top of the sixth without letting them add another run.

The Indians figured out starting pitcher Jose Quintana fairly quickly, especially for him being a lefty. They chipped away in the bottom of the second, with a double from Edwin Encarnacion, and a walk for OF Austin Jackson. Catcher Roberto Perez hit a 2-out single to bring Edwin home, putting the Tribe a run over Chicago.

Between Miller’s 1.2 IP and Bryan Shaw‘s one, they would strikeout four Sox, allowing a single walk (by Shaw), and no hits. Setup man Shaw handed things over to closer Cody Allen.

Cleveland scored again with two outs in the bottom of the fourth. Rookie INF Erik Gonzalez got his first RBI in the majors with a single to score Jackson. Just before his single, pitcher Quintana threw a wild pitch, allowing 3B Jose Ramirez to score.

Then again in the seventh. Gonzalez got on base yet again, doubling off Beck, and reached third on a throwing error by Avisail Garcia. Short stop Francisco Lindor, who was going 0 for his last 11, finally got a hit, driving Gonzalez home on his 17th double of the season, extending the lead to 4-2 over the Sox. Chicago would not be able to come back, ending in a series win for Cleveland, inching them closer to the first place spot still held by the Minnesota Twin. Carlos Carrasco would get the win (6-3), Allen would get the save (15th), and Chicago White Sox Quintana got the loss (2-8) in today’s game.

Tribe Top Three:

1. Erik Gonzales – 2B – 68% of Twitter vote

With starting 2B Jason Kipnis taking a day off, rookie Gonzalez used this opportunity to prove he has something to offer his big league club. He got the first out of the game, and turned two double-plays both getting out Jose Abreu. At the plate, Gonzo went 2-3 and a run and his first major league RBI of his career. To top it off, the rookie also had a stolen base, and reached third base on a throwing error in the seventh. It was a big day for the young INF, one that manager Terry Francona will keep in mind going forward.

2. Edwin Encarnacion – DH – 23% of Twitter vote

It’s no secret that Edwin’s bat is finally starting to warm up to fit his price tag. He’s hit an extra base hit in three consecutive games (2 HR, 2 2B), and of his seven games played in June, he’s hit in five of them with five RBI.

In today’s game he wen 1-3 with an RBI double. In the sixth, Edwin launched a bomb that went above the foul pole and out into the plaza, however it was deemed a foul ball.

It seems he’s settling in more at the plate and using the entire field and extending every situation, instead of going up with the goal to just smack the ball.

3. Francisco Lindor – SS – 9% of Twitter vote

Lindor stopped an 0 for 11 skid in the seventh, hitting his 17th double to score Gonzalez for the final fourth run of the game.

Honorable Mention:

Catcher Roberto Perez put the Tribe on the board first in the second inning, driving home Encarnacion home on a 2-out RBI single. Also, in the fifth, Perez picked off CF Leury Garcia at second.

Tribe Time Tomorrow:

No baseball tomorrow! The Dodgers come to town on Tuesday for a three-game series to end the home stand. It’s going to be one hell of a match up, with the Dodgers putting their best cleat forward with Ace pitcher Clayton Kershaw dueling it out against Indians Trevor Bauer. It’s a 7:10 first pitch at the corner of Carnegie and Ontario!