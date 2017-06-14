Cleveland – 4

LA – 6

Short and Sweet:

It was a pitchers duel at the corner of Carnegie and Ontario through most of the night. Between the Indians Ace Corey Kluber and Dodgers’ Brandon McCarthy, only three runs were allowed before the bullpens took over.

Up until the third time through the Indians order, McCarthy was near flawless, giving up just a single hit and two walks going into the sixth. It was two back-to-back singles in the sixth inning that lead LAD to go to their bullpen after their starter allowed just three hits through 5.1 IP.

Kluber on the other hand had a historic night on the mound. For the third time this season, the Ace struck out 10 or more in an outing, which one would assume would be the accomplishment of the night. However, it was his fifth K of the night that stood out the most. Kluber struck out OF Yasiel Puig in the fifth, becoming his 1000th strikeout of his career.

Kluber would only give up two runs early on in the second on a Joc Pederson RBI single and Chris Taylor stole home, giving the Dodgers a two-nothing lead to work with.

Reliever, Andrew Miller, would take over from the ‘pen. Just like last night, Miller was the victim of the long ball, giving up the go-ahead run to Enrique Hernandez. Another run would score on an error by Indians SS Erik Gonzalez, who failed to turn an inning-ending double play by not touching second.

The Cleveland bullpen would give up two more runs, credited to Miller though given up by Zach McAllister, extending the Dodger’s lead to four runs over the Indians.

Cleveland’s bats stayed back until the sixth, putting up a run on a sac fly by Michael Brantley to score rookie Bradley Zimmer. The Tribe’s 3B Jose Ramirez made it a new ballgame an inning later with his ninth home run of the season. Rightfielder Lonnie Chisenhall almost went yard right behind him, just grazing the foul pole in right, bouncing the ball into The Corner bar.

In the eighth, the Tribe would come back to score two more runs on four hits, chipping away at the Dodgers lead with few doubles and a single. Brantley, who is 2-2 on the night, got his second RBI of the game, scoring SS Francisco Lindor.

The ninth would be a mishmash of bullpen arms for Cleveland. McAllister started it before Terry Francona went to Kyle Crockett, then Dan Otero for the best chance at a comeback. Unfortunately, it would not be enough as the Indians fell to the Dodgers in a very similar way as game one of the series. This puts Cleveland at the .500 mark at 31-31 on the season.

Tribe Top Three:

1. Corey Kluber – SP – 43% of Twitter vote

Kluber went seven innings deep, only giving up two runs on four hits while striking out ten. In the fifth inning Kluber collected a historic milestone in his career, with his 1000th K in just 148 appearances. Kluber is the 11th Indian to reach 1K, and the seventh pitcher in baseball to reach that many in 150 games or fewer. The Ace made it that far faster than any other Indian in history, with legend Bob Feller trailing him by a handful of outings (Feller did it in 167).

In tonight’s game, Kluber also had three 1-2-3 innings facing the Dodger bats, and at one point retired seven straight before hitting Pederson in the knee.

2. Jose Ramirez – 3B – 23% of Twitter vote

v With one swing of the bat, Ramirez tied up the game at two a piece with a solo homerun to right. Ramirez is ranked third on the Indians roster in home runs with nine behind Edwin Encarnacion and Francisco Lindor who both have 12.

3. Michael Brantley – LF – 21% of Twitter vote

Dr. Smooth showed up ready to get his hit on today, going 2-2 with a walk and two RBI. In the eighth he would come around to score on an easy Edwin base hit.

Honorable Mention:

Bradley Zimmer had another productive night for the Tribe, as he was moved to the lead off spot after Jason Kipnis was scratched from the lineup before the game. He went 1-3 with a stolen base and scored on a Brantley sac fly for Cleveland’s first run.

Tribe Time Tomorrow:

The homestand and this three-game series will come to an end tomorrow with some day baseball. The Tribe will try to avoid the sweep, putting the ball into the mitt of Josh Tomlin, while the Dodger will send former Indians lefty Rich Hill on the bump for the 12:10 start.