Cleveland 8

Minnesota 1

Short and Sweet:

Two of the top teams in the AL Central begin a three game set with the Indians looking to inch closer to being atop the division. Both Carlos Carrasco and Nik Turley took the bump for their respective teams with the Indians taking the lead early. The hits kept began for the Tribe as Francisco Lindor doubled in the top of the first inning but was left stranded on an Encarnacion groundout. Carrasco retired the Twins in order with strikeouts of Robbie Grossman and Joe Mauer and leadoff man Brian Dozier popout in foul territory. The second inning began with three consecutive singles by Jose Ramirez, Carlos Santana, and Yan Gomes giving the Tribe a 1-0 lead.

We move to the top of the third inning where Jason Kipnis walks, and a sacrifice bunt by Daniel Robertson moves Kipnis to second base. Lindor draws himself another walk to have runners on first and second with only one out. Encarnacion steps to the plate and hits a long home run, his fourteenth of the season, to deep center and gives the Indians a 4-0 lead. Yan Gomes contributes again with an RBI single plating two more runs and extending the lead to 6-0 in the top of the fifth inning. Lonnie Chisenhall adds to the blowout with an RBI double scoring Santana and Gomes upping the total to 8-0. The Twins would answer with an Eddie Rosario homer cutting the lead to 8-1 in the bottom of the sixth. Carrasco’s night would finish in the bottom of the seventh inning striking out seven batters in another strong start for him. Reliever Bryan Shaw and Boone Logan would get the last six outs of the game for the Tribe. The Indians now trail the Twins by only one game in the AL Central standings.

Tribe Top Three:

1. Jose Ramirez – 3B – 18% of Twitter vote

Ramirez went 3-4 with a single and two doubles along with scoring a run.

2. Edwin Encarnacion – DH- 59% of vote

Encarnacion went 1-4 with a home run, 3 RBIs and scoring a run.

3. Yan Gomes – C- 23% of vote

He contributed to the blowout getting two hits and scoring a run as well.

Honorable Mention:

Cookie Carrasco had another quality start only allowing four hits and striking out seven Twins and only walking three. His record improves to 7-3 on the season and brings the Tribe to only one game back in the standings.

Tribe Time Tomorrow :

The Indians and the Twins will meet again in a doubleheader starting at 2:10 with the debut of rookie pitcher Ryan Merritt to take the bump for the Tribe at Target Field!