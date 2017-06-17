Cleveland- 9

Minnesota- 3

Short and Sweet:

Rookie pitcher Ryan Merritt gets the nod for the Tribe in the first game of today’s doubleheader against the Twins whereas Minnesota counters with southpaw Adam Wilk. Jason Kipnis led off the game with a popout to third baseman Eduardo Escobar, and Daniel Robertson followed with a groundout to shortstop Ehire Adrianza. Jose Ramirez gets his first plate appearance of the day and hit a line drive dinger to right center field giving the Indians a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Edwin Encarnacion would draw a walk and get to scoring position on a Carlos Santana base hit. Austin Jackson would draw the second walk of the game loading the bases for Bradley Zimmer who gets a two RBI single extending the lead to 3-0. The Indians are doing really an excellent job working the pitch count as Wilk already has thrown almost forty pitches in the top of the frame. The top of the third inning begins with another walk to Encarnacion and he would again be moved to second base by Carlos Santana. Austin Jackson would fly out to right field, but Bradley Zimmer would continue hot streak since being in the majors with an RBI double increasing the score to 4-0.

The Twins would get one back in the bottom of the third inning by a RBI single by Brian Dozier off Merritt cutting the lead to 4-1. The Indians would get out of the inning despite giving up another single to Escobar, but leave the bases stranded on a Miguel Sano double play. The Tribes bats would continue to hit for power as Jose Ramirez gets his second hit of the afternoon knocking in another two runs on a double making the score 6-1. The Twins would not go away silently as they plate two more runs in the bottom of the fourth, and chase Merritt from the game. His night would be finished going four innings giving up seven hits and two earned runs. Jose Ramirez would hit his second home run of the contest, his eleventh of the season, thus providing even more of a cushion in a 7-3 lead. Bradley Zimmer would get his fourth RBI of the day on a RBI groundout and an 8-3 lead. The relief corps would retire the rest of the Twins batters while not giving any runs and and preserving the Tribe victory. The two teams are now tied atop the AL Central standings.

Tribe Top Three:

1. Jose Ramirez – 3B – 75% of Twitter vote

Two monster home runs surely grant Ramirez top honors for this game this afternoon along with four RBIs.

2. Jason Kipnis – 2B -13% of Twitter vote

Three hits for Kipnis and providing two crucial doubles to score runs while also scoring a run himself.

3. Bradley Zimmer – CF- 6% of Twitter vote

Two more hits for the young rookie since his major league call up and also driving in four runs in the contest.

Honorable Mention:

Edwin Encarnacion went 1-4 in the game getting a single but also walking three times, and scoring two runs.

Tribe Time Tomorrow:

The Twins and the Indians play Game 2 of their twin bill with first pitch scheduled at 8:10 p.m. at Target Field! It will be Clevinger on the bump for the Tribe against Adalberto Mejia. The finale of the series is scheduled for tomorrow beginning at 2:10 p.m Trevor Bauer vs. Kirk Gibson.