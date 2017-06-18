Cleveland – 6

Minnesota – 2

Short and Sweet:

Game two of this day/night doubleheader started off well for the Tribe, who loaded the bases in the first on a double, an intentional walk and a single. Outfielder Austin Jackson flew out to the warning track, just feet away from the wall, to end the inning, leaving the bases juiced.

The Twins were the first to put a run on the board in the third inning. Joe Mauer doubled to score rookie Byron Buxton for a 1-0 lead. It was the first time in the series that the Twins have scored first.

Cleveland answered back in a hurry in the top of the fourth with two solo home runs. Jackson’s tied the game at one, and shortly after, RF Lonnie Chisenhall hit the long ball to take the lead from Minnesota.

Also, like Ryan Merritt in game one, the Indians called up 3B Giovanny Urshela from Triple-A Columbus whose batting ninth for the Tribe. Gio went 0-4 on the night but had a stellar diving catch in the eighth to retire Mauer.

Both starters, Mike Clevinger and Adalberto Mejia, had to have their outings cut short due to a rain delay in the fifth inning. The Indians were up with one on, two outs and a 1-0 count on Edwin Encarnacion before the umps made the call.

Once the game resumed, the bats went back at it on both sides. Chisenhall hit his second of the game (tenth of the season), a 3-run homerun, and Francisco Lindor hit a his 13th homer of the season to solidify Cleveland’s lead over Minnesota. The Twin’s Brian Dozier tried to answer back earlier in the game with a solo shot of his own off bullpen arm Nick Goody, whose only given up four earned runs this season.

The Tribe took game two, sweeping the doubleheader and taking the series. This now puts them in sole possession of first place in the ALC with a record of 35-31.

Tribe Top Three:

It's getting late, but a #TribeTopThree must be chosen!

1. Lonnie Chisenhall – RF – 64% of Twitter vote

sChisenhall’s bat is probably still smoldering after his night at Target Field. The outfielder went 2-4 with four RBI, all of which coming from the long ball (a solo in the fourth, and a 3-run in the sixth). Over his last four games, Lonnie has 11 RBIs on just six hits with no walks.

2. Francisco Lindor – SS – 17% of Twitter vote

Lindor seems to be settling in this season, after going through a period that I would say might be his delayed sophomore slump. In tonight’s game Frankie went yard, for the 13th time this season, adding to the Indians already sizeable lead over Minnesota. Currently, Lindor is on a four-game hitting streak, with five hits, and three RBI.

3. Jose Ramirez – 2B – 17% of Twitter vote

For game two, Ramirez shifted over to second base, which didn’t seem to slow him down at all. He had a quiet night at the plate going just 2-5, but on the day, it might as well be called JoseDay. He took game one by force of the longball (and a double), and kept his bat lukewarm for game two.

Honorable Mention:

Earlier in the game, Austin Jackson was feet away from hitting a grand slam in the first. However, it seemed that fire stayed with him into his next at bat as he ended up putting the first run on the board for Cleveland. Jackson went 2-3 on the night with two walks.

Tribe Time Tomorrow:

The Twins and the Tribe go at it once more in this four game series at Target Field. Cleveland’s Trevor Bauer will take the mound against RHP Kyle Gibson for the 2:10 first pitch start. Gibson has faced Cleveland a total of ten times in the past, with a 2-4 records and 6.26 ERA against them. Bauer’s ERA is a tad bit better when facing Minnesota (5.05) over 13 starts.