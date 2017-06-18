Cleveland – 5

Minnesota – 2

Short and Sweet:

The final game of the 4-game series was a very one-sided one between the two top ALC teams. The bats were silent before the sixth inning on both ends, until DH Edwin Encarnacion stepped into the batter’s box. Encar’s red hot bat gave the Indians their third consecutive game with a player hitting two home runs (Jose Ramirez in game one of the DH, Lonnie Chisenhall in game two of the DH, Edwin in today’s game) He went yard twice, scored a run on a double in the bottom of the seventh and flew out to the RF scoring ramirez, putting up all five runs for Cleveland.

The Twins offense could not crack the code on Trevor Bauer‘s fastball/curveball combo all afternoon. At one point in the Cleveland starter retired 15 straight, striking out eight (69% strikeout rate) through seven. He cruised through the game up until putting Kennys Vargas on with a HBP, and from there gave up a double and a single, giving way to two runs in before manager Terry Francona went to the bullpen.

Andrew Miller would come out to close the game, ending the series on a bangbang play at first for the final out. The Twins’ Eddie Rosario was called out sliding headfirst into home, and would challenge the call, and lose the challenge, completing the sweep for Cleveland.

This now puts the Tribe two games ahead in first place in the ALC, a pretty good result for all the Cleveland dads out there for Father’s Day.

Tribe Top Three:

1. Edwin Encarnacion – DH – % of Twitter vote

Encarnacion had a day today at Target Field, scoring all of Cleveland’s five runs of the day. He had a solo shot in the fourth, a two-run shot in the sixth, a single in the seventh, and an RBI flyout in the top of the ninth, doing some serious single-handed damage. This was probably the reason why the Twins pitchers tried to avoid pitching to him during the double header.

2. Trevor Bauer – SP – % of Twitter vote

Bauer locked in early, using his fastball and curveball to catch the hitters swinging and missing often. He went deep into the game, 7.0 IP, pitching near flawless baseball before letting things get out of hand. Bauer retired 15 straight, struck out 8, and gave up just 2 runs on 4 hits at the very tail end of his outing.

3. Jose Ramirez – 3B – % of Twitter vote

Ramirez batting under Edwin has worked some sort of magic for this team as of late. If he’s not driving runs in for himself, he’s getting on base to ensure to the best of his ability to set up a multi-run situation with Encarnacion at the plate. This series has been huge for the 3B, getting 11 hits in the four games, two being home runs and six doubles.

Tribe Time Tomorrow:

Tomorrow night the Tribe heads to Baltimore for a three game series in Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Cleveland’s Ace Corey Kluber will take the mound opposite Orioles starter Dylan Bundy who’s 7-5 this season. First pitch scheduled for 7:10!