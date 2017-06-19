Cleveland Indians: 12

Baltimore Orioles: 0

Short and Sweet

The Indians had some good and bad news going into Baltimore and looking to extend their winning streak to six games. Jose Ramirez was named AL Player of the Week while Michael Brantley was moved from the paternity list to the disabled list with sprained right ankle.

In the game, Dylan Bundy matched zeros with Corey Kluber through the third, but in the fourth the Tribe went quadruple double to put four on the board. With one out, Jose Ramirez, Edwin Encarnacion and Lonnie Chisenhall doubled consecutively before Bundy walked and hit one. Austin Jackson brought two more runs home with a two out double to cap the inning. Jason Kipnis and Carlos Santana took things a little deeper with home runs in the following inning and a few more doubles from Yan Gomes and Jackson brought home four more Tribe runs.

The Indians added three more in the sixth and the rout was on, but Kluber had something else in mind on the other side of the ball. While the Indians were piling on, Kluber set down 15 in a row at one point and struck out ten in a complete game shut out effort. Kluber allowed only three hits, all singles and all in different innings. Most impressively, he didn’t walk a batter improving his season numbers to 79 strike outs to 17 walks.

Tribe Top Three

3. Carlos Santana – 1B – 5% of vote

Santana has been slumping for awhile, but he walked in his first two at bats tonight to get started, then hit a two run home run to add onto the Indians lead. He added a sac fly later on for his third RBI and scored twice.

2. Jose Ramirez – 3B – 22% of vote

Ramirez continued his red hot streak with his seventh consecutive multi-hit game and his seven consecutive game with a double. He added two more two baggers against the O’s and a triple as well while scoring twice.

1. Corey Kluber – SP – 73% of vote

Easily Kluber’s best start of the season, the Tribe ace didn’t walk a batter and allowed just three hits while striking out eleven in a complete game shut out. While he didn’t need to be this good given the offensive production, he was.

Honorable Mention

Every Indians starter except Francisco Lindor had at least one hit and all but Encarnacion had two. Encarnacion reached base four times, however, and scored four runs.

Tribe Time Tomorrow: The I’s and O’s will be right back at it tomorrow night at 7:05 PM in Baltimore as Josh Tomlin takes on Chris Tillman.